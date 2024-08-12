ECOWAS Advances Discussions Maritime Transport Service from Cabo Verde to the Rest West Africa

12 Aug, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) engaged Member States and diverse group of maritime sector stakeholders to assess the financial, economic, and implementation options of the Praia-Dakar maritime transport project. This consultation is a key milestone towards the completion of the technical studies for the project which is aimed at advancing the larger Praia-Dakar-Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Transport Project, which strives to improve regional connectivity and promote economic integration within West Africa.

The engagement meeting, which took place in Praia, brought together experts and stakeholders who considered alternatives for the establishment of maritime services, either as a Container liner or a RoPax (Passenger and some Goods). The experts recommended a third alternative which will combine container and Ropax services considering the high level objective of enhancing the free movement of persons and boosting intraregional trade.

The meeting featured an opening address from the Chairman of ENAPOR’s the Board of Directors, of the National Company for Port Administration of Cabo Verde “ENAPOR”, Mr Eduardo Lima, who stated, “The Praia-Dakar-Abidjan corridor is one of the largest integration and infrastructure projects in our region. Its execution will offer citizens of Cabo Verde a significant opportunity to access the 400 million plus market of ECOWAS. This he said, will promote true integration among member states in all aspects. Effective transportation and communication systems are essential to face the challenges of economic globalization, ensuring reliability, quality, integrity, and security.”

ECOWAS’ acting Director Transport, Mr. Chris Appiah, highlighted the importance of the project, stating that the Praia-Dakar shipping line will serve a crucial link on the community transportation network presenting a cheaper means of moving trade which is key to economic growth and connectivity. Through improving transportation connections between key locations, we are laying the groundwork for increased mobility, tourism, and trade across West Africa.

A technical field visit to the Port of Praia offered valuable insights into the infrastructure and logistical facilities, safety and security mechanisms required for the shipping services. The discussions centered around the validation of recommended financial strategies, economic benefits, and logistical execution. The objective is to establish the shipping line to further integrate Cabo Verde into the market of the other ECOWAS Member States. The Shipping line is expected to commence by the end of 2026.