Commissioning of Rehabilitated Health Centre at Leklebi-Kame Financed by the ECOWAS Commission

11 Aug, 2024

The Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) commissioned a rehabilitated health centre at Leklebi-Kame in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region, on 8 August 2024, as part of efforts towards implementing social interventions in deprived border communities. The facility was rehabilitated in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI), with the financial support of the ECOWAS Commission to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Honourable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in an address, thanked the ECOWAS Commission for their invaluable support towards improving the healthcare of the people of Leklebi-Kame. He said the health centre would also serve the people of Kame-Tonou, a community in Togo that shares boundary with Leklebi-Kame, and adjoining communities. He stated that the project was an important initiative aimed at strengthening Cross-Border Cooperation and regional integration. He lauded the Ghana Boundary Commission for identifying the needs of the community and initiating the rehabilitation project. The Deputy Minister also commended the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Army for their role in rehabilitating the health facility.

The Commissioner General of GhBC, Major General Emmanuel Kotia in his remarks, underscored that the rehabilitated Leklebi-Kame health centre is the first completed project by GhBC to be commissioned and handed over to a community.

He called on ECOWAS and other development partners to support the initiatives of GhBC to improve the livelihood of deprived border communities. He urged the people of the community to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Mr Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration of the ECOWAS Commission, representing the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje Toure-Litse; Ambassador Jane Gasu-Aheto, Director of Legal and Treaties Bureau, MoFARI; Mrs Hilaria Mabel Dey, Director of Regional Integration, MoFARI; Mr Etornam Flolu, District Chief Executive of Afadjato South District, and Togbe Atachie V, Paramount Chief of Leklebi-Kame.