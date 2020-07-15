Twitter Facebook Youtube
Administration and Finance Committee of ECOWAS Begins its 27th Ordinary Meeting
Boubacar Seyni, Chair AFC

Abuja, 14th July, 2020. The 27th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) begins today, 14th of July, 2020 with a focus on the mid-year budgetary review, appropriations and endorsements of the work programmes of the ECOWAS Institutions.

The meeting, which is holding virtually, is expected to end on the 17th of July 2020 after the adoption of the meetingâ€™s report, meant among others, to reposition the ECOWAS region for greater integration.

Welcoming the delegates from the 15 ECOWAS Member States on behalf of the President of the Commission, the Vice President Madam Finda Koroma stated that despite the numerous challenges facing the region, the various Management bodies of the ECOWAS Institutions have continued to work relentlessly towards delivering on their mandates and contributing to the attainment of the Community goals.

Madam Finda Karoma Vice President

Declaring the meeting open, the Chair of the AFC Mr Boubacar Seyni noted the economic impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on economies of Member States. He appealed to Member States to continue to comply with their obligations despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Halima Ahmed- Commissioner Finance

A one minute silence was observed in honour of community citizens who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Prime minister Cote dâ€™Ivoire Amadou Gon Coulibaly who passed away on the 8th of July 2020.

Vafolay Tulay – Commissioner Admin

