ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Closes its 27th Ordinary Meeting

Abuja, 19th July 2020. The Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) closed its 27th Ordinary meeting on the 19th of July 2020.

In her closing remarks, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madam Finda Koroma expressed gratitude to all for a successful meeting which she described as informative and enriching, being also the first of such to be held virtually.

hair of the AFC Mr. Boubacar Seyni, while commending the delegates for the sacrifices made over the two-day extension of the meeting and dedication to duty, said “I want to thank you for the job you have done and urge us to continue to work for the betterment of the region”

On behalf Committee members, the Liberian delegate Mr. Benedict Robert, thanked the representatives of both Member States and the ECOWAS Institutions for their active participation, constructive engagements and the quality of documents submitted for consideration.

The adopted report will be presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for further consideration.

