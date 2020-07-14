27th Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Commences

Abuja, 13th July 2020. The 27th meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) will hold virtually from the 14th to the 17th of July 2020.

The meeting will among others consider the status of tasks assigned to community institutions, the report of the 2020 financial situation of the community as well as the draft revised budget of the community institutions.

Reports will also be presented during the meeting. They include those of the Auditor General as well as on the status of vision 2050.

The AFC, at the end of four-day meeting will adopt a validated Report emanating from the deliberations of participants.