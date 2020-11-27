8th meeting of ECOWAS volunteers programme regional coordination council

Abuja, 27th November, 2020. The Regional Coordinating Council of the ECOWAS Volunteers Programme (EVP-RCC) held its 8th meeting, virtually on 23rd, 24th and 27th November 2020. The Council is the statutory body that defines and coordinates the management policy and general directions of the Programme. The EVP-RCC reviewed the status of the programme’s implementation as well as the programmeâ€™s activity and financial reports for 2019 and 2020. It also considered and adopted the Regional Officeâ€™s 2021 work plan and draft budget as well as the Programmeâ€™s revised Management and Administrative Procedures Manual and Conditions of Service.Mr. Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of ECOWAS Youth and Sports development Centre in Ouagadougou and Alternate Chair of the Council, opened the meeting with a welcome address. He presented the agenda for the three-day virtual meeting. Mr. Njoaguani explained the purpose of the meeting and the importance of the annual review by the Council. He stated that the meeting would review EVP activities and reports for both 2019 and 2020 and adopt proposed amendments to the ECOWAS Volunteer Programmeâ€™s Management and Administrative Procedures Manual and the Conditions of Service of ECOWAS Volunteers.

Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender and the Chair of the EVP Council chaired the meeting. In her opening remarks, she recognised Volunteering as a system that harnesses and promotes the knowledge and experiences of millions of people around the world, by offering them the opportunity to contribute freely to the development of their communities, with many people getting involved in a plethora of development projects, against the backdrop of an increasingly individualistic world. Recalling the aim of establishing the EVP, with the support of partners, in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2020, the Commissioner stated that the programmeâ€™s goal was to facilitate the engagement and participation of young community citizens in the promotion and consolidation of peace, recovery, reconciliation and national rehabilitation in post-conflict countries, while mobilizing their talents and energy as leaders of peace and development initiatives through volunteerism. She concluded by paying tribute to all the volunteers deployed under the EVP, for their significant contributions to sustainable development and peace-building in the countries where they are deployed and renewed appreciation to all those who worked to ensure the success of this meeting and the EVP Mrs. Bukola K. Ayoola and Mrs. Angela N. Elumeze former EVP Country Coordinators in Liberia and Sierra Leone respectively, presented the 2019-2020 activity and financial reports for their respective Countries. During the meeting, the Council reviewed in detail and adopted amendments to the EVP Management and Administrative Procedures Manual and Handbook of ECOWAS Volunteers Conditions of Service, proposed by the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC), implementing agency and regional office of the EVP The 8th Meeting of the ECOWAS Volunteers Programme Regional Coordination Council was earlier slated for November 2019 and later March 2020, but could not be held, due to operational difficulties and the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the Commission for Social Affairs and Gender, as Chair, the Council is composed of the EYSDC, stakeholder Directorates of the ECOWAS Commission, Heads of ECOWAS National Offices and ECOWAS Special or Resident Representatives in member States where ECOWAS volunteers are deployed.