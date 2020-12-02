Cabo Verde Minister of Regional Cooperation Visits ECOWAS Commission

Abuja, 27th, November, 2020. The Minister of Regional integration of Cabo Verde, H.E Rui Figueiredo Soares, on 27th November 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria visited the ECOWAS Commission and held talks with some Management staff in order to have a first-hand insight into the workings of the Commission.Minister Soares began his two-day multiple discussions at a closed-door meeting with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, where issues of mutual interest between his country and the Commission were considered.

He subsequently met with the Auditor General of ECOWAS Institutions, Mr. Alfred Braimah and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Halima Ahmed, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Mr. Lat Gueye and the Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture counterpart, Mr. Leopoldo Amado, before proceeding to meet with the Director of Conference and Protocol, Mrs. Olukemi Robinson-Atabuh and the Acting Director, General Administration, Mr. Charles Deh. Minister Soares who also had engagements with Nigerian government officials, disclosed that his visit was to enable him have a hands-on experience on the operations of the Commission, in a renewed effort at ensuring a more dynamic Cape Verde within the ECOWAS fold.

Conferring separately with the Ambassadors of ECOWAS Member States, Minister Soares made clarifications regarding the impending establishment of an embassy of Cape Verde in Abuja, a move expected to facilitate more intensive interactions with the diplomatic community as well as a statement of the countryâ€™s desirability for a more strategic relations with ECOWAS Member States with shared values and common infrastructure. The visiting Minister from Cape Verde and his delegation were also at the ECOWAS Training Centre in Abuja where a presentation was made by the ECOWAS Director of Human Resources, Mrs. Amelie Kone.

Accompanied by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Resources, Dr. Jeremias Dias Furtado, the presentation featured the ECOWAS Organizational chart, overall objectives of the Human Resources Directorate as well as the goals of the organization, and a presentation of gifts.