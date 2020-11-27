ECOWAS Commission to Deepen Ties with Algeria

Abuja, 27th November, 2020.The ECOWAS Commission and the Republic of Algeria have pledged to have a closer working relationship in order to strengthen the existing ties between them.

This came to the fore on the 25th of November 2020, in Abuja, Nigeria when the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sabri Boukadoum visited the ECOWAS Commission.

Receiving the Algerian delegation, the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou stressed the importance of Algeria with regards to African continental integration.

He said the ECOWAS Commission greatly appreciates the close relationship between the ECOWAS Member states and Algeria. Of particular note, was the diplomatic, political, economic, cultural ties which according to President Brou had lasted over the years and are highly valued. Exchanging further courtesies with Minister Boukadoum, president Brou noted that the visit has demonstrated Algeriaâ€™s excellent relations with ECOWAS including Nigeria which he stated, is a very important member of the ECOWAS regional economic community. President Brou was flanked during the session by the ECOWASâ€™ Commissionâ€™s Secretary-General Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola, Director of Cabinet N’dri Guillaume Gnamien, as well as the Director, External Relations Mr. Jerome Boa among other senior officials. In his opening statement, Mr. Boukadoum explained that the goodwill visit was meant to harness the many benefits of mutual cooperation knowing that Algeria views the ECOWAS region as its neighbour. He maintained that apart from exchanging views, his tour was meant to determine the joint programmes and support initiatives that can be improved upon, towards helping to inaugurate a new era of relations between Algeria and ECOWAS.

The visit was also in furtherance of the understanding to deepen existing ties in the area of security and economic cooperation.