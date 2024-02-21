4th Edition of ECOWAS Mining & Petroleum Forum to hold in Cotonou.

21 Feb, 2024

The ECOWAS and the Government of Republic of Benin will hold the 4th Edition of ECOWAS Mining & Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024) from February 22 to 24, 2024l in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. ECOMOF was established by the Authority of Heads of State and Government through ECOWAS Supplementary Act A/SP.16/02/12 as a biennial platform for regional cooperation in the development of the geo-extractives sector in West Africa. The ECOMOF event feature workshops, technical training sessions, conference, and exhibition over a three (3) day period.

The Republic of Benin is hosting ECOMOF 2024 which will be held at Palais de Congress, in Cotonou from 22-24 February 2024 under the Theme – “Geo-extractive resources and technologies: what are the strategies to pool for creation of value addition in West Africa?”. This theme would set the tone for a continued forward-looking approach as the Forum reflects on how well the Community desires the mining and petroleum industries to enhance the collective well-being of the citizenry within the context of the region’s industrialization drive.

ECOMOF as a platform for collaborative-dialoguing and exhibition of the mining and petroleum sectors’ potential in the region, is designed for the key stakeholders to continuously and inclusively, identify appropriate mechanisms to have equity in the development, management, and distribution of the optimum benefits that arise and will continue to arise from the mining and petroleum sectors. ECOMOF also provides a unique platform to identify opportunities for cooperation, make comprehensive assessments, and set out possible development prospects for the geo-extractives sector. The Forum as intended, should eventually hold every two years on rotational basis in a Member State.

The first three (3) editions were held in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, and Niger in October 2015, December 2018, and February 2022, respectively.

Participants at the Forum include Ministers of Mining and Petroleum and Experts from ECOWAS Member States, Industry Experts, Investors and major stakeholders from the Mining and Petroleum Sectors.