THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION RECEIVES OPEN LETTER TO ECOWAS HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT FROM THE FOUNDING FATHER GENERAL YAKUBU GOWON

21 Feb, 2024

THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION RECEIVES OPEN LETTER TO ECOWAS HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT FROM THE FOUNDING FATHER GENERAL YAKUBU GOWON CALLING FOR UNITY AND LIFTING OF SANCTIONS ON BURKINA FASO, GUINEA, MALI, AND NIGER.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray has received an open letter from the sole surviving founding father of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon GCFR at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, today, February 21, 2024, for onward delivery to all ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Reading the content of his letter before the media at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, General Gowon expressed “deep concern and sadness “over the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to exit from ECOWAS.

He said the decision will have a “far-reaching impact on the ordinary citizens who have been the beneficiaries” of the considerable achievements of ECOWAS such as trade liberalisation, the right of West Africans to live legitimately in any country within the Community, as well as successful peacekeeping operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

General Gowon who said he was making the passionate appeal on behalf of all the founding fathers urged all the Heads of State and Government in West Africa including those of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, to put aside their differences and reunite for peace, stability and prosperity of the region.

He therefore asked all the West African leaders to “consider the implementation of the following;

Lifting of all sanctions that have been imposed on Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger; Withdrawal by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger of their notices to leave ECOWAS and Participation of all 15 ECOWAS Heads of State in a Summit to discuss the future of the community, regional security and stability, as well as the role of the international community given the current geopolitical context”.

General Gowon reiterated to the regional leaders that “ECOWAS is more than a coalition of States. It is a community established for the good of our people based on shared history, culture and tradition”.

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray assured General Gowon that the letter will be sent to every Head of State of the ECOWAS Community.

He further appreciated General Gowon for his commitment to constantly engaging with the Community.