Translator (Portuguese A, French C, English C) X 4

Applications should be sent to : b13translatprafrcenc@ecowas.int Â ROLE OVERVIEWÂ Under the supervision of the Language Coordinator, the incumbent shall be responsible for translating, from French and English into Portuguese, a wide variety of texts documents for ECOWAS conferences and meetings, working papers, scientific articles, speeches, programme statements, web materials, reports, correspondences. Â ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIESÂ Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Translates a wide variety of texts documents for ECOWAS conferences and meetings, working papers, scientific articles, speeches, programme statements, web materials, reports, correspondence, etc; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Performs the terminological and conceptual research required in order to produce high-quality translations of scientific, technical, legal, and administrative texts; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Translates and self-revises from texts of considerable difficulty, using computer assisted translation tools were possible; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assists in providing support for terminology and style; respond to queries about terminology, nomenclature, translation, and writing posed by staff; conducts linguistic research and assist in the maintenance of glossaries; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Contributes to the establishment of accurate terminology and to promote the terminology data base; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assists in review of external translators for the ECOWAS roster; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Provides translation support in emergencies, including working under tight deadlines and quick turnaround of translated documents; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Provides feedback for machine translation dictionaries; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Participates in professional forums, conferences and seminars; shares knowledge and practices with translators of other international organizations; keeps abreast of specialized terminology and best translation practices; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Performs other related duties, as required. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelorâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in translation from an accredited/recognised University. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7 years of experience in translation and revision (at least 1 of which should have been self-revision experience), and use of relevant computer software, electronic tools and databases; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â excellent writing and analytical skills; highest standards of accuracy, consistency and faithfulness to the style and nuances of the original text; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Familiarity with computer-assisted translation tools, machine translation tools and on-screen editing tools. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A master’s degree in Translation will be an added advantage. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to get groups to work together cooperatively, by enlisting active involvement, creating a climate for respect and openness, and applying effective techniques for group facilitation, explore their potentials, motivate and guide them; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â organize and lead cross-divisional work group in developing creative solutions to address problems and or lead a small group of entry level professionals and administrative support staff; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â develop onâ€”the-job training techniques paired with excellent coaching and mentoring skills; knowledge of new staff orientation approaches to facilitate understanding of the position and organization; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to assign work to direct reports and provide timely and consistent feedback regarding technical proficiency and effectiveness; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to represent the organization effectively before external parties. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to consider the impact of a shift in programmatic direction to the needs of internal and external stakeholders; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to promote and consider staff feedback to streamline processes in order to meet deadlines of relevance to client expectations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to consistently maintain composure and direction in high- pressure situations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â develop problem solving, mediation and conflict resolution skills to address discrepancies, complaints, bottle necks, time constraints affecting quality and quantity of client services; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to anticipate growing client needs and expectations to continuously improve quality, timelines, service delivery and addressing client questions in a timely manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to communicate openly with clients, keeping them informed of progress and issues requiring attention/resolutions. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to implement programmatic changes in a manner that ensures a biased-free work environment, fair and equitable application to new rules/regulations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â experience and ability to adhere to policies, goals, objectives, and principles of valuing diversity in performing everyday duties and responsibilities; promoting/modeling behaviors that demonstrate tolerance and understanding of various cultures; ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and Â Â Â Â differences; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to build value from leveraging diverse capabilities and inputs from various cultures, staff and clients; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to seek out best practices to make organizational decisions of relevance to diversity management, ensuring that project and program activities identify vulnerable areas and contain systemic checks. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS institutions and how the different organs relate to each other, particularly as it relates to own work sector/programs; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of approaches to policy and program development ofÂ an international organization as well as project management ; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the rules, processes and procedures of an international organization, of pertinence to tasks related to own position; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â creativity and flexibility to deviate from traditional methods in developing new procedures, processes and tools, using technology to simplify methods and approaches whenever possible; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to reevaluate current procedures and suggest improvements to ensure an effective, streamlined process; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to gather and summarize information to predict stakeholder views on a new policy/programmes; and excellent analytical skills to assess external policies and trends when reviewing policy/programme options, pros, cons and recommendations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to synthesize complex information gathered from a variety of external and internal sources and disseminate it to others in a logical manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to apply appropriate methodology to discover or identify policy issues and resource concerns. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to evaluate, incorporate, and communicate the latest developments in specialty area using institution/agency guidelines and criteria; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â develop interpersonal, negotiation, networking and presentation skills with proven abilities to influence, explain complex information and demonstrate empathy and open-mindedness; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to demonstrate operational proficiency in the use of computer in communicating using technology tools; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both written and verbal expressions; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit active listening skillsÂ to encourage stronger communication amongst team members, to show care and make them feel valued and toÂ drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of internal planning cycles and ability to contribute to the development and to implement Community-wide or institution policy by determining target audience, building coalitions with the appropriate population, and monitor progress; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to consider external circumstances, factors and trends when organizing project activities to ensure the best outcomes; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to review process outcomes, correspondence, reports, and policy documents to develop achievable plans; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to conduct meetings with staff, stakeholders, colleagues and others to ascertain organizationalÂ program and/or project needs, making adjustments to plans and activities accordingly; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to adjust project plans based on input from staff and stakeholders and/or ability to design and implement guidelines, tools and templates to accommodate new or revised programmes and services. Â