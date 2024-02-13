The ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to The United Nations Undertakes Key Engagements.

13 Feb, 2024

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF UN SECRETARY-GENERAL FOR WEST AFRICA AND THE SAHEL, MR. LEONARDO SIMÃO BRIEFS THE UNSC AND MEETS WITH PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVES OF ECOWAS MEMBER STATES AND ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER TO THE UN – 12TH JANUARY 2024.

Within the framework of engagements with UN entities and Member States to discuss developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel, the Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel met with Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States and the ECOWAS Permanent Observer, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai on 12th January 2024 following his Briefing to the United Nations Security Council on 11th January 2024.

During the exchange with the ECOWAS Group, SRSG Simao presented an overview of the current report on the situation in the region and the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) for the period of 30th June to 31st December 2023. The SRSG’s briefing included the political and governance situation, security challenges, the socio-economic context and humanitarian situation, as well as issues relating to Human Rights and Gender in the region.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the cross-fertilization of perspectives between UNOWAS and the Representatives of ECOWAS Member States to the United Nations.

MEETING OF THE ECOWAS GROUP OF AMBASSADORS TO THE UN AND PASSING OF BATON CEREMONY OF THE WEST AFRICA SEAT AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL, 26th JANUARY 2024

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the UN on 26th January 2024, convened the monthly meeting of the ECOWAS Group under the Chairmanship of Ambassador Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations, represented by Ambassador George Edokpa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the UN, Amb, Kinza Jawara-Njai.

Ambassador Jawara-Njai, in her intervention, recalled the key decisions of the December 2023 ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit and current updates on actions furthering the Decisions by the ECOWAS Commission at the Regional Level. She further shared the ECOWAS Permanent Mission’s perspectives and planned activities for 2024, indicating the Missions strong commitment to supporting the respective and collective interests and aspirations of the ECOWAS Group and the ECOWAS Region at the UN. The meeting also exchanged on current developments in the region and heard the ECOWAS Group 2023 Representative at the UNSC’s End of Tenure report. Key outcomes of the meeting include the concurrence to strengthen and structure consultations on Candidatures of ECOWAS Member States for Seats within organs of the UN as well as issues to be tabled at the UNSC in 2024 on behalf of the Bloc within the ambit of the A3.

The meeting was also an occasion for the Passing of Baton, from Ghana to Sierra Leone, of the West Africa Seat at the United Nations Security Council. The symbolic ceremony was administered by the Co-Chairs of the ECOWAS Group.

ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER MISSION TO THE UN FACILITATES BRAINSTORMING SESSION OF ELECTION OFFICERS FROM PERMANENT REPRESENTATIONS OF ECOWAS MEMBER STATES TO THE UN – 30TH JANUARY 2024.

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, furthering decision of the ECOWAS Group, convened a meeting of past and current Chairs of Election Officers of the Permanent Representations of ECOWAS Member States to the United Nations, on 30th January 2024. The objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on the Candidature Chart for ECOWAS Member States for seats within Organs of the United Nations.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for discussions at the technical level towards finding common ground on Candidatures of ECOWAS Member States, in preparation for imminent discussions at the Ambassadorial level. The meeting further served to prepare for deliberations by the Committee of the Whole of EOs of Permanent Representations of ECOWAS Member States, in February 2024.