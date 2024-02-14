Early Warning Directorate is partnering with WANEP for Regional Training on Data Analysis, Early Warning Products with Infographics for Elections in West Africa in Abuja, Nigeria.

14 Feb, 2024

A three-day workshop on regional training on data analysis, Early Warning Products with infographics for elections in West Africa commenced in Abuja, Nigeria. The workshop scheduled from 12th to 14th February 2024 brought together analysts from ECOWAS and WANEP, representative of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) and National Early Warning and Systems (NEWS) Managers/ ECOWARN monitors from WANEP from thirteen (13) countries.

The workshop aimed at enhancing the knowledge of electoral risks, analysing risks, and deliberating on added value of Early Warning products, strengthening practical skills on data collection, data analysis and visualisation and other related infographics using software. This workshop will also facilitate experience sharing on Early Warning and Response in the management of electoral process in West Africa and foster on collaborative efforts between the two organisations based on existing collaboration.

Opening ceremony speeches were delivered by Dr. Onyinye Onwuka (Acting Director of Early Warning) and Dr. Chukwuemeka Eze, Executive Director of West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The workshop was -funded by European Union under the framework of the Electoral Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation (E-MAM) phase III which is been implemented in partnership between WANEP, ECOWAS and UNOWAS from 2023 -2026.