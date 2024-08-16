The Celebration of ECOWAS’ 49th Anniversary at the Heart of Events in the Republic of Guinea

16 Aug, 2024

The Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad, organised a cocktail reception to commemorate 28 May 1975, date on which ECOWAS was founded in Lagos, Nigeria.

The commemorative ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad, Dr Morissanda KOUYATE, accompanied by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E. Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, and was well attended by members of the Transition Government, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited in Guinea, as well as other key players in Guinean political life.

The ceremony took place on 28 May 2024 at the Primus Kaloum hotel in Conakry, in a festive atmosphere, with artistic performances and various speeches.

In his welcome message, the ECOWAS Resident Representative praised the spirit of the founding fathers of this organisation, before highlighting the many achievements that mark the daily lives of the citizens of the Member States.

Referring to the message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he expressed Guinea’s willingness to support this organisation, which belongs to all Member States, and expressed the hope that ECOWAS would truly be an ECOWAS of people, an ECOWAS of peace and solidarity.