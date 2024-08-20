The 6th Annual General Meeting of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) opens in ECOWAS Head-quarters in Abuja, Nigeria

The 6th Annual General Meeting of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) opened at ECOWAS Headquarters on Monday 19th August 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, under the theme “Implementing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol against corruption towards strengthening Institutions for Regional Unity”.

The three-day event, taking place from 19 to 21 August 2024, is organized in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, the Government of Nigeria, and key development partners, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), within the framework of the Strengthening Regional Peace and Stability (SRPS) Program.

In attendance were Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef FAGBEMI, Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Senator Udende EMMANUEL, ECOWAS Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, NACIWA President , Mr. Ola OLUKAYODE, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu ALIYU, development partners, NACIWA officials and ECOWAS staff members.

The high-level speakers and participants at the event stressed the need for effective collaboration, sharing of information and good practices among ECOWAS member states in order to effectively combat the menace of corruption which currently inhibits the well-being and economic development of member countries.

In his remarks, the Vice-President of Nigeria, H.E. Kashim SHETTIMA, who represented Nigeria’s President and current Chairman of ECOWAS, H.E. Bola Ahmed TINUBU, commended ECOWAS for its constructive collaboration with NACIWA and member states in driving the implementation of anti-corruption agenda within the sub region.

Vice President Shettima also called on ECOWAS member states to ratify and implement the ECOWAS Protocol against corruption.

In his address, ECOWAS Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH noted that the ECOWAS Protocol on the Fight Against Corruption, adopted in 2001, serves as a foundational document in the fight against corruption within member countries.

“This protocol outlines the measures that Member States must adopt to prevent, detect, and prosecute corrupt practices. It emphasizes the need for harmonized legal frameworks, robust institutional mechanisms, and enhanced cooperation among Member States. One of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol is the harmonization of legal and regulatory frameworks between member states. This is essential to creating a unified front against corruption, where legal disparities do not provide refuge for broken individuals. By standardizing our laws and procedures, we make corruption more difficult and easier to prosecute.” said Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah.

NACIWA, which is based in Abuja, was created at the initiative of ECOWAS in response to the urgent need for coordinated efforts to combat corruption which has a negative impact on governance, economic development and social stability in the region.

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with member states and RINLCAO, facilitated the adoption of key instruments such as the 2001 Protocol on Combating Corruption, the 2001 Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, Whistle-blower protection strategy, ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework, Regional Corruption Risk Assessment Standards, among others, to prevent violent conflicts, Promote good governance and inclusive development in the Member States.