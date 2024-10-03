Swearing-in of the members of the Competition Advisory Council (CAC) of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ARCC)

03 Oct, 2024

Ten members of the 1st Council of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) were sworn in on Wednesday, October 01, 2024, in Banjul, during a ceremony presided over by the Vice-President of the Community Court of Justice, the Honorable Judge Gbéri-Bè OUATTARA, in the presence of the President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY.

The establishment of the Council of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) thus completes the setting up of the instruments and tools to make the ERCA operational and ready to undertake its actions on the regional market.

At the ceremony, which took place in the presence of the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY, the Honorable Judge Gbéri-Bè OUATTARA congratulated the recipients, acknowledged their oath, gave them advice and referred them to their duties.

The members of the Board, who assumed office for a four-year term, took their oath of office to perform their duties in compliance with the provisions governing their mission, notably loyalty to ECOWAS, integrity, discretion and impartiality.

The President of the Commission expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the members of the Board, and said he was counting on their commitment, conscience and probity to serve the Community. He pointed out that the establishment of the Council, ARCC’s decision-making body, complements the instruments designed to contribute to healthy and fair competition on the West African market and beyond for the promotion of intra-regional trade and regional integration. He assured the Council of the support of the management of the ECOWAS Commission in the discharge of their duties and in carrying out the programs and activities of the Council.

At the end of the ceremony to install the ERCA Council and swear in its members, the President of the Commission, accompanied by Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, and members of the ARCC Council, paid a visit to the headquarters of the ERCA. Dr. Simeon KOFFI, Executive Director of ARCC, took the opportunity to present to President TOURAY the issues, achievements and challenges facing the young ECOWAS specialized agency. H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY praised the commitment of the staff of the agency in carrying out their duties and pledged the Commission’s support in improving the Authority’s human and financial resources to better play its role.

This swearing-in ceremony of the 1st Board of the ERCA was attended by the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, representing the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment of the Republic of the Gambia, representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, Gambian government agencies, ECOWAS Ambassador to the Gambia, Ambassador Miatta Lily French, ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Gambia, Dr. Siméon KOFFI, Director of the ARCC, and the President of the ARCC. Siméon KOFFI, Executive Director of ARCC, and representatives of the private sector, civil society and international organizations in The Gambia.

ARCC is the competent ECOWAS authority representing the region in matters of competition and consumer protection. Its activities were officially launched in June 2019, with a structure comprising an executive body and the Council, the Authority’s decision-making body. The latter is responsible for examining and taking appropriate decisions on investigations carried out by the Executive Director into alleged breaches of the European Union (EU) competition rules. Council members will also have the role of examining requests for orders, mergers and acquisitions, sanctions and compensation submitted by the Executive Director.