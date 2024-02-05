Strengthening Partnerships: The President of the ECOWAS Commission meets with the German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, meets with the German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Mrs. Svenja Schulze, during her official visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on February 5, 2024 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The primary objective of the visit was to fortify the bilateral relations between Germany and ECOWAS in the field of development cooperation. High-level discussions were held between President Touray and Minister Schulze, focusing on exploring avenues to bolster development collaboration in West Africa. Emphasis was placed on enhancing ties and cooperation in various development initiatives across the region.

President Touray and Minister Schulze also engaged in deliberations regarding the ongoing development cooperation efforts in West Africa. They underscored the importance of reinforcing partnerships and the need for sustained commitment to advancing sustainable development in the region. The discussions centred on ways to further leverage mutual investments and interventions to address the developmental needs of West African nations.

Furthermore, the visit included scheduled project visits to gain insights into ongoing development initiatives within the West African region. This visit provided an opportunity for both parties to witness first-hand the impact of collaborative development projects and initiatives, highlighting the tangible outcomes of their cooperation.

President Touray expressed his appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering robust partnerships with international stakeholders for the advancement of development objectives in West Africa. The visit underscored the shared commitment of ECOWAS and Germany to align efforts in pursuit of sustainable development and progress in the region.

The meeting between President Touray and Minister Schulze served as a testament to the shared vision and dedication to enhancing development cooperation between Germany and the ECOWAS Commission. It highlighted the mutual commitment to fostering impactful collaboration and driving positive change in the region.