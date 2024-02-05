President Touray received a Delegation from EAC on a Benchmarking Mission to ECOWAS

05 Feb, 2024

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, received a Delegation from the East African Community (EAC) led by ⁠Hon. Andrea Aguer Arik Malueth, the Deputy Secretary General (Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors), who are on a benchmarking Mission to ECOWAS. The President received them today, February 5, 2024, at the ECOWAS Commission HQ, in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his welcome address, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission highlighted the importance of collaborations among the Regional Economic Communities (RECs). Adding that “it is good we learn from each other”. He thanked them for the confidence they have in ECOWAS and that despite the challenges in the Region, they can learn from the achievements and successes of ECOWAS.

While thanking ECOWAS for the great reception they got, Hon. Andrea Aguer Arik Malueth, the Deputy Secretary General (Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors) of the East African Community, stressed that he was glad to visit ECOWAS for the benchmarking mission to understudy ECOWAS and learn from the experiences of ECOWAS.