Promoting inclusive regional trade: ECOWAS mobilises stakeholders along the Abidjan–Lagos corridor to support women traders

03 Jul, 2025

The ECOWAS Commission launched on Monday in Abidjan the third edition of its regional information and awareness campaign for small-scale cross-border women traders along the Abidjan–Lagos corridor. This initiative, which will run until 15 July 2025, aims to strengthen women’s economic participation in regional trade by improving their access to information, training, and a safer trading environment.

The Department of Human Development and Social Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission are co-organising the third edition of the Information and Awareness Campaign for small-scale cross-border women traders along the Abidjan–Lagos corridor, from 30 June to 15 July 2025.

The objective of this campaign is to build on the achievements and results of the 2023 and 2024 editions conducted along the Tema–Paga and Dakar–Banjul–Bissau corridors, in order to facilitate cross-border trade and improve operations for small-scale women traders by strengthening their knowledge and understanding of the regulations governing cross-border trade and related regional initiatives.

As part of the implementation of this campaign, an official launch ceremony—co-chaired by the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of Women, Family and Children—was held on 30 June 2025 at the NOOM Hotel in Abidjan. The ceremony was graced by the effective participation of H.E. Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

The official launch of the information and awareness campaign was preceded by a public Town Hall meeting focused on raising awareness about ECOWAS cross-border trade policies and strategies, capacity building for women traders, the toolkit designed for small-scale cross-border women traders (border transparency and the fight against gender-based violence), and GIZ initiatives to boost intra-regional agri-food trade, improve coordination of regional policies, strengthen economic integration, and ensure food security.

The launch event also saw the participation of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, the ECOWAS National Office in Côte d’Ivoire, the Abidjan Chamber of Commerce, representatives of associations of small-scale cross-border women traders, and technical and financial partners.