ECREEE Participates in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development

03 Jul, 2025

Seville, Spain, July 1, 2025 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) hosted a high-level side event during the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville. The event, themed “Unlocking Energy Finance for All in West Africa: Addressing the Concentration of Energy Finance & Catalyzing Renewables Investments,” brought together regional leaders, policymakers, and financial experts to address West Africa’s energy finance challenges and explore innovative investment solutions.

In his keynote, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the region’s pressing need for sustainable energy financing, spotlighting the launch of the ECOWAS Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Facility (EREEEF)—a $75 million blended finance initiative aimed at de-risking investments and enhancing regional ownership of energy projects. Mr. Francis Sempore, Executive Director of ECREEE, underscored EREEEF’s role as a strategic and timely instrument to close financing gaps, reduce risk perceptions, and support the long-term transformation of the region’s sustainable energy landscape. Echoing these views, H.E. Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, Permanent Observer of the ECOWAS to the United Nations, called for unified and urgent action to accelerate clean, affordable, and sustainable energy access in the region.

The event was organized in partnership with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID). Together, the partners advocated for collaborative, innovative financing to expand clean energy access and drive West Africa’s green transition.

ECREEE’s active participation at FFD4 reinforces its commitment to mobilizing capital, fostering regional collaboration, and ensuring inclusive energy development across the ECOWAS region.