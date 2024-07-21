Prime Minister of Cabo Verde Inaugurates Clean Energy Mini Grid on the Island of Fogo

21 Jul, 2024

Fogo, Cabo Verde – July 18, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is proud to announce the inauguration of the electrification project of the locality of Chã das Caldeiras on the island of Fogo, Cabo Verde thanks to a mini grid powered by solar photovoltaic energy. The project was developed and implemented in partnership with the local AgroCoopCha cooperative, with funding from the Cabo Verde government, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and ECREEE through the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF). The project marks a milestone in the island’s development, providing universal access to electricity for all for the first time.

The aim of the project, which includes an installed solar photovoltaic capacity of 40 kWp, a 150 kWh battery energy storage system, a 50 kVA generator, a 5-kilometer underground electricity distribution network and a total of 210 planned connections, is to ensure the electrification of the Chã das Caldeiras community of around 800 inhabitants in the crater of the Pico do Fogo volcano on the island of Fogo, Cabo Verde.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, Dr. Ulisses Correia e Silva, the Executive Director of CEREEC, Mr. Francis Sempore, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde, Ms. Margaret McElligott, the Mayor of Santa Catarina, Dr. Alberto Nunes, the representative of AgroCoopCha, as well as other government representatives and representatives of the Municipality of Santa Catarina.

The mini-grid project in Fogo is one of the many initiatives of the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF), implemented by ECREEE. During the year, ECREEE successfully inaugurated clean energy projects (clean energy mini-grids, solar home systems, solar pumping systems for drinking water and irrigation) in Nigeria, The Gambia, and Togo, demonstrating its leadership in promoting renewable energy in West Africa, while bringing sustainable energy access to the most vulnerable communities.

The Centre remains committed to its mission of expanding access to renewable energy, improving energy security and mitigating the impacts of climate change through innovative and sustainable projects. The successful electrification of Fogo is a prime example of a renewable energy project and represents a breakthrough in the region’s energy landscape. Other clean energy projects financed by ESIF will be inaugurated by ECREEE in Benin, Ghana and Senegal in the coming months.