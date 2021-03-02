Twitter Facebook Youtube
President Brou Lauds EU, Germany and Development Partners on Covid-19 Medical Equipment Donation

 

Abuja, Nigeria, February 26, 2021

H.E Jean Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission has lauded the European Union (EU), the government of Germany and the development partners over the support that the West African region is receiving in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
The president gave the commendation at a joint handover event of critical medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the EU and Germany in aid of a robustresponse to covid-19 in the ECOWAS region, on the 26th of February, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

L-R Professor Stanley Okoro, Commissioner Ahmed, Tassin-Pelzer and Ina Hommers

President Brou who was represented by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Finance, Madam Halima Ahmed, noted that as the pandemic continues to evolve, there is now an urgent
need to strengthen national capacities and provide essential medical supplies.

Acknowledging the support and un-common solidarity of the German government, he said the country’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in collaboration with the EU, has been delivering covid-19 response materials to ECOWAS, in particular, the provision PPEs, and Intensive Care Unit (ICUs), equipped with oxygen compressors and other medical supplies.

Maintaining that the support is a clear statement of the strength of collaboration and partnerships in ensuring inclusive, sustainable development of the region, he commended the hard work and commitment of the leadership of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) for securing the much needed medical supplies and equipment.

Group photograph of dignitaries

Said President Brou shortly before the materials were handed over: “In the wake of recurring Ebola epidemic in the sub-region, and the rising number of COVID-19 cases and
deaths, ECOWAS is committed to not only mitigate any possible disruptions to the supply
of essential equipment and suppliers, but also ensure access to affordable and viable vaccines. We are also working to ensure the acceptability and utilization of the vaccines by our
people and I wish to reiterate the strong support of ECOWAS institutions to the fight against infectious diseases”

Minister Osagie Ehanire

After a presentation on the regional programme support to pandemic prevention in the ECOWAS region by Mr. Damien Bishop, the GIZ Head of programmes, Mrs Cécile TassinPelzer, Head of Cooperation European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, stated that it was in order to react timely to the pandemic that the EU launched “Team Europe” package to support partner countries in the fight against the disease and its consequences under the motto Stronger Together against COVID-19.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Nigerian Minister of Health, regaled the fruitful cooperation with multilateral and bilateral institutions and promised efficient and equitable distribution of the materials according to the formula already worked out.

Professor Stanley Okolo, the Director General of WAHO described the handover as a “fantastic example of partnership in action” while Country Director of GIZ Madam Ina Hommers emphasized that managing the COVID-19 outbreak requires collective efforts across countries.

The materials donated are in the form of PPE as well as equipment for ICUs, such as oxygen compressors, have arrived in Abuja, Nigeria. The first two consignments (of more to follow) will be handed over to ECOWAS Commission and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) for distribution to the 15 ECOWAS Member States through the Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (ECOWAS-RCSDC).

