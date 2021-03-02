ECOWAS Commission/WAHO Receives Donation of 10,000 Face Masks

Abuja – Nigeria, February 26, 2021 Page 1/1

Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, Mr. Mamadou Traore, Prof. Stanley Okolo and Mrs Halima Ahmed ECOWAS/WAHO has received a donation of 10,000 Medical surgical face mask from Transgreen Nigeria Limited’s, today Friday, 26th February, 2021 at the headquarters of the

ECOWAS Commission. The Managing Director, Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, while handing over the O-CARE medical face masks explained that these masks were produced locally in Nigeria to international standard which has helped the home grown businesses by boosting the economy, creating jobs and also drastically reducing the import of face masks. O-Care mediacal mask have been produced in compliance with WHO standard and in differenct colors to encourgae the wearing of masks by all. The Commissioner of Industry and Private Sector Promotion, Mr. Mamadou TRAORE recalled how his department with the collaboration of WAHO/RCSDC had gone round the region promote private sector development by collating data and inspecting manufacturing industries within the region that could support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the production and supply of medical supplies to ECOWAS region. He congratualted

the company in making face mask more accessible the citizens o fthe region at low cost but of high quality. Prof. Stanley Okolo, /Director Genral of WAHO, recalled how scarce the N95 masks were at the beginning of the pandemic last year, and how he was at the comapny’s launch on their factory in Lagos year. Out of necessity, development emerges he said. He thank the campany for this donation and impressed that the quality must be standardise to export level. We must patronise our own he ended.

Mrs. Halima Ahmed, Commissioner of Finance, received the donation on behalf of the President of the Commissionr, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou while hailing the indegeniuos company on its enterprnuership and zeal to put West Africa on the map.