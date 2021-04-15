Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > President Brou Accredits New Ambassadors to ECOWAS.....


Events

Events
News

News
President Brou Accredits New Ambassadors to ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou received the letters of credence of seven new Ambassadors today April 14, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2021. The newly accredited envoys to ECOWAS are H.E. Mohamadou Musa Njie, the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Knut Eiliv Lien, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Daniel Bertrand, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belguim to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Thomas Schlesinger, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Clara Margarita Pulido Escandlel, Ambassador of Cuba to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Kim Young-chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Ayad Musbah Faraj Attayary, Ambassador of the State of Libya to to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Brou discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of cooperation with their countries.

Photos

H.E. Ayad Musbah Faraj Attayary, Ambassador of the State of Libya to to the Federal Republic of Nigeria presents his Letter of Credence to H.E. Brou
H.E. Clara Margarita Pulido Escandlel, Ambassador of Cuba to the Federal Republic of Nigeria with H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou
H.E. Daniel Bertrand, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belguim to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou
H.E. Kim Young-chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his Delegation with H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou,
H.E. Knut Eiliv Lien, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Nigeria with H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou,
H.E. Mohamadou Musa Njie, the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou
H.E. Thomas Schlesinger, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Federal Republic of Nigeria presents his Letter of Credence to H.E. Brou

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Recruitment of an Expert to Provide Support for the Conduct of Mutual Evaluations of GIABA Member States Under the Second Round of Mutual Evaluations
16 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021 [GIABA]

Selection of an Individual Consultant as Grievance Redress Officer
15 Apr 2021 - 04 May 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of Six (6) Consultancy positions for ROGEAP Project
12 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

2021 Annual Procurement Plan
01 Apr 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of individual consultant to develop ECOWAS Regional Strategic Plan for Neglected Tropical Diseases
01 Apr 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Recruitment of individual consultant to develop ECOWAS Regional Strategic Plan for Neglected Tropical Diseases
29 Mar 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [OOAS]

Selection of a consultancy firm to provide media dissemination services for visibility of ECOWAS short term election observation missions
19 Mar 2021 - 09 Apr 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for the Development of an Application to Automate the ECOWAS SALW Exemption Certificate Management ProcedureÂ 
19 Mar 2021 - 09 Apr 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016