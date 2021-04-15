President Brou Accredits New Ambassadors to ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou received the letters of credence of seven new Ambassadors today April 14, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2021. The newly accredited envoys to ECOWAS are H.E. Mohamadou Musa Njie, the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Knut Eiliv Lien, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Daniel Bertrand, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belguim to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Thomas Schlesinger, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Clara Margarita Pulido Escandlel, Ambassador of Cuba to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Kim Young-chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Ayad Musbah Faraj Attayary, Ambassador of the State of Libya to to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Brou discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of cooperation with their countries.

Photos