Official inauguration of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja: 92 Community Parliamentarians take the oath of office

05 Apr, 2024

The official swearing-in ceremony for the new ECOWAS Parliamentarians was chaired by H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The event took place onThursday, 4 April 2024, at the Abuja International Conference Center in Nigeria.

The inaugural session was attended by Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nyesom Wike, Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Right Honourable Sidie Mohamed Tunis, outgoing Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, and several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu stated his readiness to support a proposal for the direct election of members of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States. “This principle is also in line with the spirit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and we believe this would ensure that citizens have a direct say in their representation and the legitimacy and credibility such a process will confer,” the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government said.

Addressing the opening ceremony, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, noted that the inauguration of the 6th Legislature attests to the entrenchment of democracy in West Africa. “Despite recent challenges, our Community remained determined to pursue democracy and good governance. It is for this reason that the ECOWAS Heads of State instructed at their last session that the people’s representatives should continue to play their role in the ECOWAS Parliament, even when unconstitutional changes of government occur in their home countries.” he said.

“Over the years, the ECOWAS Parliament has intensified its efforts to ensure that the aspirations of ECOWAS citizens are taken into account in the integration process. At this stage in the history of our Community, we are faced with the challenges of unity, security, good governance, and development. The task before us, and the 6th Legislature, is to work towards restoring unity in our Community, promoting security cooperation, and advancing good governance and development. The citizens of the Community aspire to improved security and living conditions,” Dr Touray added.

A total of 92 Parliamentarians took the oath of office before the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Community institution for a four (4) year term under the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have not yet sent any Parliamentarians to represent them in this sixth Legislature.

It should be recalled that the ECOWAS Parliament is an institution born of the determination of all ECOWAS Member States to work together to achieve regional integration.