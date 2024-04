ECOWAS Parliament Inaugurates Sixth Legislature.

04 Apr, 2024

The Inaugural Session was attended by H.E Bola Ahmed TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, H.E. Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and H.E Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission.