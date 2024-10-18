Ivorian Shellxroot Crowned Champions of the 3rd Edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon

18 Oct, 2024

After 30 hours of intense competition, Cote d’Ivoire’s team “ShellxRoot” has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon, securing first place with a total of 510 points and successfully capturing five flags.

The regional cybersecurity event, which began at 12pm and concluded at 6pm Nigerian time, saw participants from across West Africa compete in a series of challenging “Capture the Flag” exercises aimed at testing their cybersecurity skills.

In a closely fought contest, Benin’s team “M3V7R” finished in second place, while Nigeria’s “Error” claimed third position. Beata Hannah Bangura was recognized as the best female competitor, showcasing exceptional talent and skill throughout the competition.

The top three teams, along with the best female participant, were awarded certification vouchers sponsored by ECOWAS, laptops from NITDA, and cash prizes. Additionally, the remaining nine teams were acknowledged with cash rewards for their participation in the regional exercise.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Mr. Sédiko Douka, congratulated participants of the 3rd ECOWAS Hackathon, commending the high level of professionalism displayed by the young professionals during the 30-hour competition. In his closing remarks, Mr. Douka emphasized the importance of staying updated with the latest cybersecurity challenges and techniques, urging participants to continue honing their skills.

“The hands-on experience you have gained here will strengthen your skillset immensely,” he stated, encouraging teams to keep advancing their expertise in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and building a resilient cyber space in West Africa, contributing to global efforts to protect digital assets and privacy. “By enhancing the cyber workforce, ECOWAS is contributing to the region’s stability and security. In an age where cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, it’s crucial to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

The ECOWAS Hackathon, which took place during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, continues to underline the significance of cybersecurity in West Africa, fostering collaboration and innovation among the region’s brightest minds.