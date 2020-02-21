Head of ECOWAS-EOM to the Togolese Presidential Election meets President Faure, Constitutional Court and CENI

LomÃ©, February 21, 2020. The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Togo, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Faure Essozimna GnassingbÃ©, President of the Republic of Togo, also a candidate in the Presidential Election, today, February 21, 2020 in LomÃ©.

President Koroma also met with Assouma Abouden, Chairman of the Constitutional Court and Ayassor Tchambakou, Chairman of the Commission Ã‰lectorale Nationale IndÃ©pendante (CENI) to assess the level of readiness ahead of the February 22 Presidential election.

The Head of Mission also held meetings with representatives and candidates of other Political Parties yesterday, February 20, 2020.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the government and people of Togo through the Presidential Elections for a conducive environment to conduct a peaceful and credible election.