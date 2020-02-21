Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Head of ECOWAS-EOM to the Togolese Presidential Election meets President Faure, Constitutional Court and CENI.....


Events

Events
News

News
Head of ECOWAS-EOM to the Togolese Presidential Election meets President Faure, Constitutional Court and CENI
The ECOWAS Head of EOM being received by President Faure at the Presdency in Lome

LomÃ©, February 21, 2020. The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Togo, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Faure Essozimna GnassingbÃ©, President of the Republic of Togo, also a candidate in the Presidential Election, today, February 21, 2020 in LomÃ©.

President Koroma also met with Assouma Abouden, Chairman of the Constitutional Court and Ayassor Tchambakou, Chairman of the Commission Ã‰lectorale Nationale IndÃ©pendante (CENI) to assess the level of readiness ahead of the February 22 Presidential election.

Group Photograph at CENI
H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Head of ECOWAS-EOM and Assouma Abouden, Chairman of the Constitutio

The Head of Mission also held meetings with representatives and candidates of other Political Parties yesterday, February 20, 2020.
The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the government and people of Togo through the Presidential Elections for a conducive environment to conduct a peaceful and credible election.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Clarification 1 : Supply Contract For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 2-Units Of 35kwp Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At SÃ¨mÃ¨-KrakÃ© Joint Border Post
30 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Notice To The General Public-17 Jan. 2020
17 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Expression Of Interest For The Update Of ECOWAS List Of Suppliers / Contractors And Service Providers For Transactions Between UA5000 â€“ UA 30Â 000
13 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Expression Of Interest For Registration For Petty Services And Others For ECOWAS Commission for transactions not exceeding (UA5000)
13 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Supply, Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 2 Units Of 35kw P Grip Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Seme - Krake Jojnt Border Post
16 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016