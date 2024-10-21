H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, took part in the 8th session of the Annual Conference of the African Union and the United Nations on the Report of the Independent High-Level Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel in Addis Ababa on 22 October 2024

24 Oct, 2024

*The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, took part in the 8th session of the Annual Conference of the African Union and the United Nations on the Report of the Independent High-Level Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel in Addis Ababa on 22 October 2024*.

The session was co-chaired by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Antonio Guterres, and the Chairman of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat. The report presented by the Chairman of the Group, the former President of the Republic of Niger, H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, recommended that 18 African countries be considered as part of the Sahel configuration, including 13 ECOWAS countries, 03 Maghreb countries and 02 Central African countries, with a focus on governance, security, the socio-economic situation, resource mobilisation and partnerships.

In his speech, President Omar Alieu TOURAY stressed that some of the report’s recommendations are aligned with the ECOWAS Commission’s 4 x 4 strategic objectives. For example, the panel should consider strengthening institutional capacity and coordination between existing regional institutions, in particular the African Union and the regional economic communities.

The Conference called for further consultations to examine the report in depth.

21 October 2024.

African Union Commission, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia