GHANCOY 5 ESSMGB DONATES TO GUINEA-BISSAU MILITARY HOSPITAL

The Ghana Company 5 (GHANCOY 5) ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau, led by the Combat Team Commander (CT Comd), Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Leonard Kweku Danful has donated medical items to the Guinea-Bissau Military Hospital (HMP) on Wednesday 16 September 2026 in Bissau.

The donation formed part of the GHANCOY’s planned Civil-Military-Cooperation activities aimed at sustaining the goodwill that exists between the contingent and the populace. It was also to win hearts and minds as well as reaffirm the importance of partnership in promoting peace, security and economic stability.

The Director of the HMP, Colonel (Col) Ramalho Cunda expressed his appreciation to the CT Comd and the GHANCOY for the gesture. He revealed that the hospital virtually offers free healthcare, as many patients are unable to pay for outpatient services. Col Cunda assured the CT Comd that the medication will be put to good use and he is positive it will save lives as well as bring some relief to patients and their families.

The medical items donated included Antibiotics, Hypertension medication, diabetes medication, non-medical consumables among others.

Lt Col Danful, during the presentation, said the gesture was to support patients, both military and civilian, who are unable to afford medication. He expressed hope that the medical items would help alleviate some financial burdens on patience and bring relief to their families.

The CT Commander was accompanied by the CT Second-in-Command Major (Maj) Collins Nkansah, the Senior Medical Officer, Maj Sylvester Alhassan, the Logistics Officer, Maj Prince Opoku Agyemang and other personnel of the GHANCOY.