GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE

Strengthening cooperative relations between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and France was the focus of the visit on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria, by the French Ambassador to ECOWAS, H.E. Marc Fonbaustier, to General Birame Diop, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The French diplomat also discussed with General Diop the security situation in the ECOWAS region. The two leaders addressed the security challenges hindering peace and stability in West Africa, including terrorism, organized crime, insecurity, cybercrime, cross-border crime, misinformation, and disinformation.

Marc Fonbaustier reiterated France’s commitment to further supporting ECOWAS’s efforts to address these challenges and promote regional peace, security, and stability.

He congratulated the new Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission and assured him of his support in fulfilling and successfully carrying out his mission within the regional organization.

Gen. Birame Diop expressed his gratitude to his host and praised the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between ECOWAS and France. He reiterated his determination to contribute to improving and strengthening these ties. “We will add our own values to these relationships that we have inherited from our predecessors,” he said.

Speaking about global relations, the President of the ECOWAS Commission expressed his conviction that tomorrow’s world will be dominated by dialogue, consensus, peace, humility, harmony, understanding, and tolerance. “The world is changing; we must change with it and follow its trend,” he said.

“We must move toward multilateralism, which is under attack today. We have a duty to further preserve the United Nations, which is the best means of unifying and bringing peace to the world,” General Diop emphasized.

He called for respect, tolerance, and patience: with these three words, the world will be at peace and in harmony, he noted, adding that it is important to restore humanity’s central role in today’s society. To this end, he plans to write a book titled “How to Rehumanize the Human Race.”

It should be noted that during this visit, Gen. Birame Diop was accompanied by Vice President Anthony Ogunjimi, his political and diplomatic advisor, Ms. Isabelle Sandra Folquet, and the Director of External Relations at the ECOWAS Commission, Jérôme Boa, respectively.

As for the French Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Marc Fonbaustier, he was accompanied by his political advisor, Ms. Alice Ellenbogen.