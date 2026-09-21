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GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE

GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE

GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE
Sep 21, 2026 2 min read

Strengthening cooperative relations between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and France was the focus of the visit on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria, by the French Ambassador to ECOWAS, H.E. Marc Fonbaustier, to General Birame Diop, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

 

The French diplomat also discussed with General Diop the security situation in the ECOWAS region. The two leaders addressed the security challenges hindering peace and stability in West Africa, including terrorism, organized crime, insecurity, cybercrime, cross-border crime, misinformation, and disinformation.

 

Marc Fonbaustier reiterated France’s commitment to further supporting ECOWAS’s efforts to address these challenges and promote regional peace, security, and stability.

 

He congratulated the new Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission and assured him of his support in fulfilling and successfully carrying out his mission within the regional organization.

 

Gen. Birame Diop expressed his gratitude to his host and praised the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between ECOWAS and France. He reiterated his determination to contribute to improving and strengthening these ties. “We will add our own values to these relationships that we have inherited from our predecessors,” he said.

 

Speaking about global relations, the President of the ECOWAS Commission expressed his conviction that tomorrow’s world will be dominated by dialogue, consensus, peace, humility, harmony, understanding, and tolerance. “The world is changing; we must change with it and follow its trend,” he said.

 

“We must move toward multilateralism, which is under attack today. We have a duty to further preserve the United Nations, which is the best means of unifying and bringing peace to the world,” General Diop emphasized.

 

He called for respect, tolerance, and patience: with these three words, the world will be at peace and in harmony, he noted, adding that it is important to restore humanity’s central role in today’s society. To this end, he plans to write a book titled “How to Rehumanize the Human Race.”

 

It should be noted that during this visit, Gen. Birame Diop was accompanied by Vice President Anthony Ogunjimi, his political and diplomatic advisor, Ms. Isabelle Sandra Folquet, and the Director of External Relations at the ECOWAS Commission, Jérôme Boa, respectively.

 

As for the French Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Marc Fonbaustier, he was accompanied by his political advisor, Ms. Alice Ellenbogen.

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H.E. GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND HON. JUSTICE RICARDO CLÁUDIO MON-TEIRO GONÇALVES ADVANCE A SHARED VISION FOR STRONGER INSTITUTI-ONS, RULE OF LAW AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, and the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, have reaf-firmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among ECOWAS institutions, promoting the rule of law and advancing regional integration during the Commission President’s official visit to the Court in Abuja. The meeting underscored a shared determination to reinforce institutional effectiveness, democratic governance and citizen-centred development as key pillars of the ECO-WAS Vision 2050. Addressing members of the Court and the Commission delegation, H.E. General Birame Diop emphasized that ECOWAS stands at a critical juncture in its history and must collectively res-pond to the challenges facing the region across the areas of integration, peace and security, governance, democracy and sustainable development. He stressed that strong institutions remain indispensable to the success of the regional project and called for closer collaboration among the Community’s principal organs while preserving their respective mandates and inde-pendence. The President of the Commission further highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between the executive, judicial and legislative institutions of ECOWAS. Drawing a pa-rallel with the governance structures of modern states, he noted that effective regional gover-nance depends on institutions that are independent, credible and capable, while working toge-ther in pursuit of a common objective: the prosperity, stability and well-being of the peoples of West Africa. In his remarks, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves welcomed the Commission President to the Court and expressed confidence that the new leadership of the Commission would provide renewed momentum to the Community and its institutions. He underscored the importance of solidarity, fraternity and mutual support among ECOWAS institutions, noting that a stronger Community can only be built through closer cooperation and a shared com-mitment to serving the citizens of the region. The President of the Court also reaffirmed the judiciary’s readiness to contribute to the realiza-tion of the Community’s objectives and praised the Commission President’s distinguished in-ternational experience and leadership credentials. He expressed optimism that the new man-date would further strengthen the foundations of regional integration and enhance the effec-tiveness of ECOWAS in addressing the expectations of its Member States and citizens. The discussions highlighted a strong convergence of views on the central role of the rule of law, institutional dialogue and mutual respect in advancing the ECOWAS integration agenda. Both leaders emphasized that independent institutions are not instruments of competition but part-ners in a common endeavour to build a more peaceful, democratic, prosperous and resilient West Africa. The visit further provided an opportunity for both institutions to reaffirm their commitment to deeper engagement, stronger coordination and continuous dialogue in support of the Commu-nity’s strategic priorities. It also reflected a shared understanding that the success of ECOWAS depends not only on the strength of its institutions but also on their ability to work collectively in delivering tangible benefits to the citizens they serve.

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