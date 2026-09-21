ECOWAS
Initializing...
ECOWAS / CEDEAO ECOWAS / CEDEAO Economic Community of West African States
EN FR PT
ECOWAS / CEDEAO
EN FR PT
ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA

ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA

ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA
Sep 21, 2026 3 min read

The ECOWAS Commission has welcomed journalists from across its Member States to its new headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of an engagement aimed at strengthening media understanding of the Community’s operations, programmes and regional integration efforts.

 

The visiting journalists, members of the Community Court network, were received by the Director of Communications, Mr. Joel AHOFODJI, at the ECOWAS Commission on Friday, 18 September 2026.

 

In his welcome address, Mr. AHOFODJI provided an overview of ECOWAS, its institutional structure and mandate in advancing regional cooperation and integration across West Africa. He also underscored the important role of the media in communicating ECOWAS programmes and activities to citizens and bringing the work of the regional institution closer to the people of West Africa.

 

Mr. AHOFODJI also briefed the journalists on the upcoming ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards, an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating outstanding contributions by media professionals to the promotion of regional integration and the work of ECOWAS. Where ECOWAS will recognise 16 journalists across television, radio, print and digital media platforms whose work has demonstrated excellence in reporting on ECOWAS programmes, activities and achievements. The initiative seeks to acknowledge journalists who have consistently produced compelling and informative stories that raise public awareness of the Community and its efforts to improve the lives of citizens across West Africa.

 

Mr. AHOFODJI encouraged the journalists to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their best work, noting that the awards would provide a platform to celebrate media professionals who are making meaningful contributions to telling the ECOWAS story and bringing the Community closer to its citizens.

 

The ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards form part of the Commission’s broader efforts to strengthen its partnership with the media, encourage high-quality reporting on regional issues and promote greater public understanding of ECOWAS and its role in advancing peace, security, economic integration and sustainable development in West Africa.

 

The journalists were subsequently addressed by the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, who warmly welcomed them to the Commission and commended them for their work in informing citizens across the region.

 

The Vice President encouraged the journalists to deepen their understanding of ECOWAS, its institutions and activities, stressing the important role of the media in effectively communicating regional initiatives and fostering greater public awareness of the Community’s work.

 

He further urged them to continue their efforts to bring ECOWAS closer to citizens by providing accurate, balanced and informative coverage of issues relating to regional integration and development.

 

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the journalists to interact with officials of the Commission and gain firsthand insight into the institution’s programmes, operations and priorities.

 

As part of the programme, the journalists embarked on a guided tour of the new ECOWAS headquarters, during which they were introduced to key facilities and areas of the newly completed complex.

 

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement between ECOWAS and the media across Member States, while promoting accurate and informed reporting on regional integration, institutional activities and issues affecting the West African community.

ECOWAS News

Regional insights, real impact

Discover how ECOWAS is transforming communities, economies and the lives of West African citizens — one story at a time.

Read More
ABIDJAN HOSTS PIVOTAL WATER GOVERNANCE TALKS AS WEST AFRICA PREPARES FOR ITS FIRST-EVER REGIONAL WATER FORUM
September 22, 2026 0

ABIDJAN HOSTS PIVOTAL WATER GOVERNANCE TALKS AS WEST AFRICA PREPARES FOR ITS FIRST-EVER REGIONAL WATER FORUM

Learn More
ECOWAS HOLDS THE SECOND MEETING OF THE STEERING COMMITTEE OF REGIONAL CLEAN COOKING ACTION FOR WEST AFRICA (ReCCAWA)
September 22, 2026 0

ECOWAS HOLDS THE SECOND MEETING OF THE STEERING COMMITTEE OF REGIONAL CLEAN COOKING ACTION FOR WEST AFRICA (ReCCAWA)

Learn More
H.E. GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND HON. JUSTICE RICARDO CLÁUDIO MON-TEIRO GONÇALVES ADVANCE A SHARED VISION FOR STRONGER INSTITUTI-ONS, RULE OF LAW AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, and the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, have reaf-firmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among ECOWAS institutions, promoting the rule of law and advancing regional integration during the Commission President’s official visit to the Court in Abuja. The meeting underscored a shared determination to reinforce institutional effectiveness, democratic governance and citizen-centred development as key pillars of the ECO-WAS Vision 2050. Addressing members of the Court and the Commission delegation, H.E. General Birame Diop emphasized that ECOWAS stands at a critical juncture in its history and must collectively res-pond to the challenges facing the region across the areas of integration, peace and security, governance, democracy and sustainable development. He stressed that strong institutions remain indispensable to the success of the regional project and called for closer collaboration among the Community’s principal organs while preserving their respective mandates and inde-pendence. The President of the Commission further highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between the executive, judicial and legislative institutions of ECOWAS. Drawing a pa-rallel with the governance structures of modern states, he noted that effective regional gover-nance depends on institutions that are independent, credible and capable, while working toge-ther in pursuit of a common objective: the prosperity, stability and well-being of the peoples of West Africa. In his remarks, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves welcomed the Commission President to the Court and expressed confidence that the new leadership of the Commission would provide renewed momentum to the Community and its institutions. He underscored the importance of solidarity, fraternity and mutual support among ECOWAS institutions, noting that a stronger Community can only be built through closer cooperation and a shared com-mitment to serving the citizens of the region. The President of the Court also reaffirmed the judiciary’s readiness to contribute to the realiza-tion of the Community’s objectives and praised the Commission President’s distinguished in-ternational experience and leadership credentials. He expressed optimism that the new man-date would further strengthen the foundations of regional integration and enhance the effec-tiveness of ECOWAS in addressing the expectations of its Member States and citizens. The discussions highlighted a strong convergence of views on the central role of the rule of law, institutional dialogue and mutual respect in advancing the ECOWAS integration agenda. Both leaders emphasized that independent institutions are not instruments of competition but part-ners in a common endeavour to build a more peaceful, democratic, prosperous and resilient West Africa. The visit further provided an opportunity for both institutions to reaffirm their commitment to deeper engagement, stronger coordination and continuous dialogue in support of the Commu-nity’s strategic priorities. It also reflected a shared understanding that the success of ECOWAS depends not only on the strength of its institutions but also on their ability to work collectively in delivering tangible benefits to the citizens they serve.
September 21, 2026 0

H.E. GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND HON. JUSTICE RICARDO CLÁUDIO MON-TEIRO GONÇALVES ADVANCE A SHARED VISION FOR STRONGER INSTITUTI-ONS, RULE OF LAW AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, and the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, have reaf-firmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among ECOWAS institutions, promoting the rule of law and advancing regional integration during the Commission President’s official visit to the Court in Abuja. The meeting underscored a shared determination to reinforce institutional effectiveness, democratic governance and citizen-centred development as key pillars of the ECO-WAS Vision 2050. Addressing members of the Court and the Commission delegation, H.E. General Birame Diop emphasized that ECOWAS stands at a critical juncture in its history and must collectively res-pond to the challenges facing the region across the areas of integration, peace and security, governance, democracy and sustainable development. He stressed that strong institutions remain indispensable to the success of the regional project and called for closer collaboration among the Community’s principal organs while preserving their respective mandates and inde-pendence. The President of the Commission further highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between the executive, judicial and legislative institutions of ECOWAS. Drawing a pa-rallel with the governance structures of modern states, he noted that effective regional gover-nance depends on institutions that are independent, credible and capable, while working toge-ther in pursuit of a common objective: the prosperity, stability and well-being of the peoples of West Africa. In his remarks, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves welcomed the Commission President to the Court and expressed confidence that the new leadership of the Commission would provide renewed momentum to the Community and its institutions. He underscored the importance of solidarity, fraternity and mutual support among ECOWAS institutions, noting that a stronger Community can only be built through closer cooperation and a shared com-mitment to serving the citizens of the region. The President of the Court also reaffirmed the judiciary’s readiness to contribute to the realiza-tion of the Community’s objectives and praised the Commission President’s distinguished in-ternational experience and leadership credentials. He expressed optimism that the new man-date would further strengthen the foundations of regional integration and enhance the effec-tiveness of ECOWAS in addressing the expectations of its Member States and citizens. The discussions highlighted a strong convergence of views on the central role of the rule of law, institutional dialogue and mutual respect in advancing the ECOWAS integration agenda. Both leaders emphasized that independent institutions are not instruments of competition but part-ners in a common endeavour to build a more peaceful, democratic, prosperous and resilient West Africa. The visit further provided an opportunity for both institutions to reaffirm their commitment to deeper engagement, stronger coordination and continuous dialogue in support of the Commu-nity’s strategic priorities. It also reflected a shared understanding that the success of ECOWAS depends not only on the strength of its institutions but also on their ability to work collectively in delivering tangible benefits to the citizens they serve.

Learn More
ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA
September 21, 2026 0

ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA

Learn More
ECOWAS IS SET TO AWARD WEST AFRICA’S 60 MOST PROMISING START-UPS THIS WEEK IN ABUJA
September 21, 2026 0

ECOWAS IS SET TO AWARD WEST AFRICA’S 60 MOST PROMISING START-UPS THIS WEEK IN ABUJA

Learn More
GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE
September 21, 2026 0

GENERAL BIRAME DIOP AND AMBASSADOR MARC FONBAUSTIER DISCUSS COOPERATION BETWEEN ECOWAS AND FRANCE

Learn More
Get in touch

Let's build West Africa's future together

ECOWAS Headquarters — Airport Road, Abuja, Nigeria
info@ecowas.int
ECOWAS Commission
12Member States, one region
Facebook LinkedIn X YouTube WhatsApp WebTV WebRadio Newsletter Library