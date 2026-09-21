ECOWAS COMMISSION WELCOMES JOURNALISTS FROM MEMBER STATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA

The ECOWAS Commission has welcomed journalists from across its Member States to its new headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of an engagement aimed at strengthening media understanding of the Community’s operations, programmes and regional integration efforts.

The visiting journalists, members of the Community Court network, were received by the Director of Communications, Mr. Joel AHOFODJI, at the ECOWAS Commission on Friday, 18 September 2026.

In his welcome address, Mr. AHOFODJI provided an overview of ECOWAS, its institutional structure and mandate in advancing regional cooperation and integration across West Africa. He also underscored the important role of the media in communicating ECOWAS programmes and activities to citizens and bringing the work of the regional institution closer to the people of West Africa.

Mr. AHOFODJI also briefed the journalists on the upcoming ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards, an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating outstanding contributions by media professionals to the promotion of regional integration and the work of ECOWAS. Where ECOWAS will recognise 16 journalists across television, radio, print and digital media platforms whose work has demonstrated excellence in reporting on ECOWAS programmes, activities and achievements. The initiative seeks to acknowledge journalists who have consistently produced compelling and informative stories that raise public awareness of the Community and its efforts to improve the lives of citizens across West Africa.

Mr. AHOFODJI encouraged the journalists to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their best work, noting that the awards would provide a platform to celebrate media professionals who are making meaningful contributions to telling the ECOWAS story and bringing the Community closer to its citizens.

The ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards form part of the Commission’s broader efforts to strengthen its partnership with the media, encourage high-quality reporting on regional issues and promote greater public understanding of ECOWAS and its role in advancing peace, security, economic integration and sustainable development in West Africa.

The journalists were subsequently addressed by the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, who warmly welcomed them to the Commission and commended them for their work in informing citizens across the region.

The Vice President encouraged the journalists to deepen their understanding of ECOWAS, its institutions and activities, stressing the important role of the media in effectively communicating regional initiatives and fostering greater public awareness of the Community’s work.

He further urged them to continue their efforts to bring ECOWAS closer to citizens by providing accurate, balanced and informative coverage of issues relating to regional integration and development.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the journalists to interact with officials of the Commission and gain firsthand insight into the institution’s programmes, operations and priorities.

As part of the programme, the journalists embarked on a guided tour of the new ECOWAS headquarters, during which they were introduced to key facilities and areas of the newly completed complex.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement between ECOWAS and the media across Member States, while promoting accurate and informed reporting on regional integration, institutional activities and issues affecting the West African community.