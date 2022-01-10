Notice Of Invitation To Submit Bids For An Operator Of The Ecowas Youth Business Incubator Training Programme
15 Jan 2022 - 30 Jan 2022 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Recruitment of an Air Transport Expert (Consultant) to support the Infrastructure Department in the monitoring and implementation of the PASTACO project
22 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a Senior Project Management and Administrative Coordination Specialist
21 Dec 2021 - 23 Jan 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Hiring a Consulting Firm for the Mid-term Evaluation of the DEMSAN Project
14 Dec 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]
Notice to All Bidders on the Deadline for Submission for the Supply and Delivery as Well as, Installation and Testing Where Applicable of it Equipment and Software for the Establishment of a Digital Forensic Laboratory in Liberia
08 Dec 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
Finance Research Projects By Call For Appeal And Equip The Laboratories Of Excellence Of The Region
22 Nov 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant, Expert in charge of the Regional Observatory of Natural Resources of the Regional Programme of Integrated Management of the Fouta Djallon MassiF
18 Nov 2021 - 10 Dec 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]