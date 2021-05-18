Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ERCA Holds Virtual Capacity Building Session for the Members of its Consultative Competition Committee.....


Events

Events
News

News
ERCA Holds Virtual Capacity Building Session for the Members of its Consultative Competition Committee

The ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) has organised a virtual capacity building session for Members of its Consultative Competition Committee (CCC) from May 17 to 21, 2021. The session is aimed at developing the capacity of members of the Consultative Competition Committee.

The firstÂ  session of its kind since the commencement of ERCAâ€™sÂ  activities and derived from ERCAâ€™s roles and responsibilities, as enshrined by the Supplementary Act A/SA.2/12/08 on the establishment, functions and operation of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority which provides that ERCA shall contribute to the training of the staff of national competition authorities with a view to supporting them, among others, in the management of investigations and competition-related information, establishment ofÂ  databases, undertaking advocacy in respect of competition and consumer-related issues.

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Tei Konzi, Commissioner of Trade, Customs and Free Movement of the ECOWAS Commission in his address encouraged Members of the CCC to take advantage of the training and wished that the participation of the facilitators in the session paves the way for collaboration between ERCA and their respective institutions not only in the context of sharing experiences and best practices, but also in the context of the various supports that could be benefit ERCA.

The Ag. Executive Director of ERCA, Dr. SimÃ©on Koffi, the representative of the Directorate General of Competition of European Commission, Mr Philip Kessler, as well as the Chairperson of ECOWAS Consultative Competition Committee (CCC), Mrs. Bolade Adeyinka encouraged Members Statesâ€™ National Competition Authorities to take advantage of the training to update their knowledge on international trade and competition enforcement.

The five days training will close on Friday, May 21, 2021

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of a consultancy firm for the development of an application to automate the ECOWAS SALW exemption certificate management procedure
18 May 2021 - 31 May 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

General Procurement Notice: Study For The Praia-Dakar-Abidjan Transport Corridor Project
18 May 2021 - 31 May 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of IT and IT Related Equipment Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
05 May 2021 - 07 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant as SENIOR FINANCIAL EXPERT FOR BOAD
03 May 2021 - 21 May 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of an Expert to Provide Support for the Conduct of Mutual Evaluations of GIABA Member States Under the Second Round of Mutual Evaluations
16 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021 [GIABA]

Selection of an Individual Consultant as Grievance Redress Officer
15 Apr 2021 - 04 May 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of Six (6) Consultancy positions for ROGEAP Project
12 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of individual consultant to develop ECOWAS Regional Strategic Plan for Neglected Tropical Diseases
01 Apr 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016