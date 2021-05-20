ECOWAS Vision 2050: Consultative Workshop with Media Organisations from the Region holds in Monrovia

Monrovia, Liberia, May 20, 2021. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding a two-day consultative workshop with media organisations from the Region in Monrovia, Liberia from the 20th to 21st May 2021. The consultation with the media is part of a wider consultations with stakeholders on the development of the ECOWAS Vision 2050. While expressing gratitude to President of Liberia H.E. George Manneh Weah, and the Government and good people of the Republic of Liberia for the constant support to the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Madam Finda E. M. Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, rep-resented by Nathaniel Walker, Officer-in-Charge at the ECOWAS Special Representation in Liberia, underscored the importance of Media to the society. “Media are vital sentinels of our societies, providing information, ensuring citizens have access to diverse opportunities, and most time clarifying complex issues to citizens” She said. Madam Koroma added that by disseminating positive socio-economic changes, through evidence-based stories, the media becomes important change agents in our region, and providing all stakeholders with valuable early warning signals that ensure that projects remain on the right implementation path. Honourable Ledgerhood J. Rennie, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism of Libe-ria, welcomed participants to the very important meeting, and thanked the Vice President for hosting the meeting in Liberia. He urged participants to be bold and pragmatic in their deliberation, ensuring that all the media aspirations are captured in the Vison 2050. H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Senior, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Liberia in his opening address appreciated the ECOWAS Commission for the support it renders to the people of Liberia especially through the programmes it is implementing in the country. He encouraged ECO-WAS to consider the indispensable role of the Media in the development of the ECOWAS Vision 2050. He reaffirmed the commitment of the country to ensure peace, security and development and noted that the media is very critical in achieving this. The Head of the ECOWAS National Office of Liberia, Mr. Benedict Roberts in his statement high-lighted the importance and commitment of the Media from the 15 ECOWAS Member attach to the process of the development of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 documents and its implementation framework for the development of the Region. The ECOWAS Vision 2050 aims to consolidate on the gains of the ECOWAS Vision 2020 in trans-forming the region from “ECOWAS of the States to ECOWAS of the People”.