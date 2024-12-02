Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa (EELA) Validation Work-shop

02 Dec, 2024

Abidjan, November 27, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), organized the Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa (EELA) validation workshop in Abidjan. The workshop aimed to validate the Market Study and Intervention Strategy for promoting energy efficiency across ECOWAS member states.

The event opened with a recap of the recommendations from a previous online workshop, which set the stage for in-depth discussions. ECOWAS member states actively contributed their perspectives, offering valuable inputs on the proposed strategies for energy efficiency.

A detailed presentation of the Intervention Strategy followed, outlining key actions and goals for scaling up energy efficiency in the region. This strategy is designed to support sustainable livelihoods, reduce energy consumption, and contribute to environmental and economic development. ECOWAS member states once again participated in a thorough discussion, sharing insights on how the intervention strategy could be refined and adapted to local contexts.

Mr. Francis Sempore, the Executive Director of ECREEE, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among governments, the private sector, and technical and financial partners international donors in driving forward Africa’s energy transition and improving access to affordable, sustainable cooling solutions.

Stakeholders from ECREEE, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), and AERE (African Energy Regulators Association) played a crucial role in facilitating the discussions and ensuring alignment with broader regional energy goals. The information provided by the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR) highlights the following conclusions: (i) The refrigeration sector, excluding heat pumps, accounts for approximately 20% of global electricity consumption, and (ii) the associated CO2 emissions contribute to around 10% of global energy-related emissions. As a result, there is a strong connection between refrigeration and energy efficiency, making this topic highly relevant for ECREEE’s interests.

The workshop culminated in the formal adoption and validation of the document, with participants agreeing on the next steps for implementation. The event concluded with final remarks and the validation of the workshop report, ensuring that all contributions were captured for future action.