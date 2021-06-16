Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers opens in Accra

The Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opens today, June 16, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The Council, during the two-day meeting will be considering memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the Presi-dent of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECO-WAS, among others.

