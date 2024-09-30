ECREEE Hosts Workshop on Strengthening Partnerships Among ECOWAS Specialized Agencies

30 Sep, 2024

Praia, September 26, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) held a high-level workshop at its headquarters in Praia, Cabo Verde, bringing together key ECOWAS specialized agencies. The event aimed to foster partnerships that address the re-gion’s pressing challenges in energy, water, agriculture, and gender mainstreaming.

Representatives from the ECOWAS Gender Development Center (EGDC), the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), the Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), and the Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC) participated in this landmark initiative. Key speakers included Mrs. Monka Sandra Oulaté Fattoh (Director EGDC), Mr. Alexis Kouassi (Direc-tor WRMC), Mr. Kebba Fye (Ag. Director PPDU), and Mr. Kanfitin Konlani (Representative of the Executive Director of ARAA). The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration to address the Energy-Water-Food Nexus, gender integration in energy projects, and building stronger ties for regional development.

In his opening address, Mr. Jean Francis Sempore, Executive Director of ECREEE, emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration, stating, “Despite progress in the ECOWAS region, challenges such as access to sustainable energy and water resources remain. This workshop provides a critical platform for building synergies that will enhance the impact of regional initia-tives.”

Mrs. Monka Sandra Oulaté Fattoh commended ECREEE’s efforts to develop a gender roadmap and expressed her commitment to continued collaboration with other agencies for more effec-tive joint actions. Mr. Alexis Kouassi highlighted the crucial role of infrastructure development in water resource management, while Mr. Kebba Fye underscored the PPDU’s interest in strength-ening partnerships to catalyze positive change. Mr. Kanfitin Konlani echoed these sentiments, calling for clearer roadmaps to maximize the potential of joint efforts.

The workshop concluded with a series of presentations and in-depth discussions aimed at inte-grating sustainable energy, human development, and disaster risk reduction into future regional strategies, while fostering inter-agency synergy towards the ECOWAS strategic objectives. Par-ticipants emphasized the need for continuous collaboration to ensure that ECOWAS’ specialized agencies work effectively towards common goals, empowering communities and improving livelihoods across West Africa.