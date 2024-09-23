ECREEE and Its Partners Organise a Regional Seminar on Green Hydrogen for ECOWAS Private Sector Players

23 Sep, 2024

Lagos, 20 September 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in partnership with the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), and with the support of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), organised a regional capacity building workshop for ECOWAS private sector players on green hydrogen. The workshop took place from 19 to 20 September 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

This memorable seminar provided an in-depth understanding of green hydrogen and green ammonia production technologies, while highlighting the industry’s key challenges and opportunities, as well as the economics and risks associated with the sector. The workshop was specifically designed for private sector players in the ECOWAS region who are involved in the hydrogen demanding sectors.

The main objective of the workshop was to raise awareness among private sector players of the significant opportunities presented by green hydrogen, particularly for decarbonisation in energy-intensive industries. Participants had the opportunity to obtain information on production techniques, their applications and the commercial potential of green hydrogen in West Africa.

This is in line with the objective set out in the ECOWAS Green Hydrogen Strategic and Policy Framework, developed with the strategic vision of positioning the region as one of the most competitive producers and suppliers of green hydrogen and its derivatives, while addressing the socio-economic growth and sustainable development of all Member States. The aim is to achieve regional production of at least 0.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030 and at least 10 million tonnes by 2050.

The seminar brought together a wide range of participants, including private sector representatives from key industries such as oil and gas, fertilisers, cement, steel and transport from ECOWAS. In addition, the workshop welcomed members of green hydrogen associations, green hydrogen production companies and other strategic partners. The workshop provided a unique opportunity for networking and sharing best practices for the adoption and expansion of green hydrogen in the ECOWAS region.