ECOWAS women reclaim purpose and power at 2025 international women’s day retreat

31 May, 2025

As the ECOWAS region commemorates 50 years of regional integration, the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to gender empowerment through a landmark retreat held from 28 to 29 May 2025 at Zuma Rock, Niger State, Nigeria. Organised by the Directorate of Human Resources, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Amazon Executives, the two-day event was a rescheduled celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), postponed from March to ensure inclusive participation across cultural and religious lines.

The retreat brought together the female staff of the ECOWAS Commission across board for a dynamic programme of reflection, dialogue, and empowerment. Coinciding with ECOWAS Day on 28 May—the founding date of the Community in 1975—the gathering carried symbolic weight, linking the institution’s regional journey with the personal and professional aspirations of its women.

The second day, featured the core training and empowerment activities, beginning with opening remarks by Mrs. Kete Gillis-Harry, Principal Officer for Career Management & Training, followed by a goodwill message from Madame Marième Sy, Vice President of the ECOWAS Amazon. Her words set the tone for a transformative day grounded in the values of leadership, authenticity, and purpose.

Participants engaged in an interactive training session delivered by Otive Igbuzor, PhD, Founding Executive Director of Centre LSD (Leadership, Strategy and Development). With modules titled Empowering Women for Leadership: Overcoming Barriers and Advancing Equality and Promoting Women’s Financial Independence: Pathways to Sustainable Empowerment, Dr. Otive challenged participants to dismantle systemic limitations, embrace purpose-driven leadership, and unlock their full potential.

A standout moment of the day was the “Experience Sharing” segment led by Mrs. Enife Atobiloye, Partner at TRANSEARCH. Drawing from her expertise in executive search and leadership development, she inspired participants to build their capacity with strategy, emotional intelligence, and a commitment to authenticity.

The retreat’s dynamic format also included team-building games, reflective exercises, and a quiz competition — all reinforcing the key themes of growth, self-discovery, and empowerment. These moments were guided by the facilitation team from the Directorate of Human Resources, whose support ensured the programme’s coherence, professionalism, and impact.

In her concluding remarks, ECOWAS Amazon President Madame Marième Sy offered an inspiring call to reflection, encouraging women to define success on their own terms and to lead with authenticity and courage. The retreat underscored that gender empowerment is not a peripheral agenda, but a foundational pillar in the realisation of ECOWAS Vision 2050 — building an ECOWAS of Peoples.