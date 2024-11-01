ECOWAS Rewards the Best Agricultural Innovations Carried Out by Women in the Agricultural Research Sector in West Africa

01 Nov, 2024

As part of the 4th edition of the Agricultural Innovation and Technology Market (MITA) held from October 21 to 25, 2024 in Lomé, Togolese Republic, organized by the West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF), the ECOWAS Commis-sion recognized agricultural innovations carried out by women in the agricultural research sector in West Africa. This initiative supports the first edition of the Abdoulaye TOURE Agri-cultural Innovation Award initiated and supported by CORAF, ECOWAS, ECCAS and the World Bank.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECO-WAS Commission, Mr. Alain Sy TRAORE, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development, indicated that MITA offers an unprecedented opportunity for ECOWAS to celebrate women who, through their creativity, contribute to the search for innovative solutions to the con-straints that undermine the agricultural sector. Through this distinction, ECOWAS recog-nizes the significant contribution of women in the research sector to the transformation of agriculture and food security in West Africa. Mr. Traoré, in his speech, encouraged the hap-py recipients to be more selfless in their research mission and to contribute through their commitment to perpetuating the ideals of the late Abdoulaye TOURE, a great craftsman of the promotion of innovations. He ended by launching a vibrant appeal to regional organiza-tions and technical and financial partners to support the institutionalization of the Abdou-laye TOURE Agricultural Innovation Prize.

Were awarded following a competitive and transparent process conducted by an international committee set up by CORAF and composed of eminent scientists in various fields of agricultural research whose skills are recognized:

1. Mrs. SAMBOU Nadine from Senegal, which is carrying the innovation “Automatic Connected Solar Composter” in the category of agricultural innovations to stem low agricultural production and productivity.

2. Mrs. Ndeye Amy KEBE from Senegal, which is carrying the innovation “JOKALANTE Platform, Digitalization of information, for informed decision-making and reduction of losses due to climatic hazards regardless of the language, technological infrastructure” in the category of agricultural innovations to mitigate the increase in climatic risks”.

3. Mrs. MOUNJOUENPOU Pauline bearer of the innovation “Valorization of cassava peelings as a biopesticide”.

The winners were each awarded by ECOWAS a financial envelope of USD 10,000 to support their research activities, a trophy and full support to participate in person in the award ceremony.

As a reminder, the Abdoulaye TOURE Agricultural Innovation Prize is created under the auspices of the World Bank in collaboration with CORAF, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). It aims to pay tribute to Mr. Abdoulaye TOURÉ (citizen of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire who passed away in June 2019 and widely known as one of the most eminent champions of agricultural research and development in Africa) and support his vision of improving the livelihoods of farmers in West and Central Africa and achieving food and nutrition security through agricultural innovations.

The ECOWAS Commission was represented at MITA 2024 by Mr Alain Sy TRAORE, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Mr Septime HOUSSOU-GOE, Food Security and Nutrition Programme Officer