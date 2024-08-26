ECOWAS Representative Offices Working Session: Vendor Accounts and Inter Offices Reconciliation

acv for health keto acv gummies reviews acv keto gummies oprah adel before weight loss adele 2024 weight loss plan adele before the weight loss adele earrings weight loss adele s weight loss earrings adele weight loss concern adeles weight loss programme agave keto gummies billie eilish weight loss reddit billy gardell have weight loss surgery bioscience keto gummies pioneer woman blue burn keto gummies shark tank chrissy metz weight before weight loss consumer report on keto gummies elite keto gummies reviews fiber gummies weight loss go90 keto gummies ingredients golo or keto gummies ingredients keto acv gummies is optiplex keto gummies legit is rapid fit keto acv gummies legit jessica simpson 100 lbs weight loss jonah hill weight loss may 2024 kelly clarksin weight loss gummies kelly clarkson weight loss keto acv kelly clarkson weight loss sept 2024 kelly osbourne weight loss after baby keto act gummies reviews keto acv gummies best keto acv gummies xtreme fit keto clean plus gummies scam keto drops acv gummies side effects keto gummies to lose belly fat kim kardashian 16 pound weight loss oprah weight loss special review peak medical supply keto gummies pro max gummies keto rebel wilson weight loss picture reviews on apex keto gummies super slim keto gummies cancel subscription tightrtone keto acv gummies ultimate keto gummies pioneer woman weight crasher keto gummies weight loss drug kelly clarkson weight loss gummies for sale what are the ingredients of keto gummies what did kelly clarkson do for weight loss what weight loss drug did oprah winfrey use where can i buy destiny keto acv gummies where can i get keto plus acv gummies amlodipine besylate cause erectile dysfunction bbc news erectile dysfunction best male enhancement foods best male sex enhancers best otc male enhancement drugs birth control pills when can you have unprotected sex brst natural male enhancement calcium magnesium erectile dysfunction can acupuncture treat erectile dysfunction can overtraining cause erectile dysfunction reddit can untreated diabetes cause erectile dysfunction cannaverda oil for male enhancement causes of erectile dysfunction 20s caverject a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction cbd bites gummies for ed chinese powerstroke male enhancement commercial using vegetables for erectile dysfunction do sex performance pills work does every man get erectile dysfunction does smoking juul cause erectile dysfunction dr oz cbd gummies for men erectile dysfunction affect sex drive erectile dysfunction after cancer treatment erectile dysfunction anxiety viagra erectile dysfunction oil erectile dysfunction service erectile dysfunction treatment non prescription erectile dysfunction women evaxatropin male enhancement gummies healthy body male enhancement review high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction treatment how do male sexual enhancers work how much vitamin d for erectile dysfunction ignite labs male enhancement review infinity sex pill review king kong male enhancement liquid male enhancement device reviews male enhancement pills side effects male enhancement pill headache male enhancement pills with tadalafil male enhancement surgery buffalo ny natural male sex drive enhancers over the counter pills for male enhancement pills for sex girls prima male enhancement complaints raging bull sex pill reaction male enhancement supplement red pill sex remedies for erectile dysfunction malayalam rhino pill for woman saw palmetto and erectile dysfunction sex pills australia sex viagra pills sexgod male enhancement gummies son give mom sex pill porn staying power male enhancement supercharge male enhancement reviews testosterone help with erectile dysfunction the best sex pills over the counter top 10 causes of erectile dysfunction top 10 male enhancement creams top male enhancement top male enhancers top sex pills in pakistan what is the strongest medication for erectile dysfunction where can i buy rhino pill which himalaya product is best for erectile dysfunction xcalibur male enhancement pill aldi cbd gummies anderson cooper cbd gummies appolo cbd gummies are proper cbd gummies a scam best cbd gummies for diabetes best cbd gummies for the money forum biolife cbd gummies help with sex bliss bits cbd gummies blissful aura cbd gummies website blue madeira cbd gummies cost blue vibe cbd gummies botanica farms cbd gummies botanical cbd gummies review can i bring cbd gummies to canada can you take cbd gummies with high blood pressure medication cbd gummies and copd cbd gummies anxiety amazon cbd gummies dominican republic cbd gummies espana cbd gummies for acne cbd gummies for alzheimers agitation cbd gummies for arthiritis cbd gummies for ed issues cbd gummies for hair growth shark tank cbd gummies for high blood pressure shark tank cbd gummies holland and barret cbd gummies in otsego cbd gummies klarna cbd gummies mayim cbd gummies review for anxiety cbd gummies south africa cbd gummies trader joe s cheapest organic cbd gummies chi cbd gummies choice cbd gummies del doctor juan rivera cost of green cbd gummies do cbd gummies help with alcohol cravings do cbd gummies really help diabetes do sera labs cbd gummies work does cbd gummies help to stop smoking dr ben carson s cbd gummies drew barrymore cbd gummies eagle hemp cbd gummies tinnitus reviews el toro cbd gummies male enhancement el toro cbd gummies where to buy fentanyl cbd gummies free cbd gummies free shipping bottles full body health cbd gummies for ed giving dog cbd gummies harmony leaf cbd gummies scam hemp clinic cbd gummies 1000mg herbs for life cbd gummies how many mg of cbd gummies should i take how much is the cbd gummies impact garden cbd gummies ingredients inexpensive cbd gummies is cbd gummies better than viagra is it legal to have cbd gummies jolly cbd gummies price keoni cbd gummies for erectile dysfunction keoni cbd gummies penis enlargement lord jones all natural old fashioned high cbd gummies medigreens nano cbd gummies montana valley cbd gummies price natural paradise 1000 mg cbd gummies for sale para que sirve keoni cbd gummies peak 8 cbd gummies website penguin cbd gummies for men pierre bruneau cbd gummies price of proper cbd gummies reenvibe cbd gummies reviews on vibez cbd gummies shark tank and blue vibe cbd gummies smart cbd gummies spectrum cbd gummies ed strong cbd gummies anxiety sunset cbd gummies reviews tri leaf cbd gummies reviews truth cbd gummies dr oz vida cbd gummies review wellness peak cbd gummies who sells cbd gummies for diabetes acv keto gummies canada acv keto gummies free sample adele s weight loss before and after adele weight loss opinion ariana grande now weight loss bbb keto blast gummies belly blast keto gummies review best weight loss gummies at walmart bio science keto acv gummies reviews chrissy metz this is us weight loss chrissy metz weight loss contract christina aguilera dramatic weight loss christina aguilera weight loss plan como se toma el keto acv gummies destiny keto acv gummies where to buy did kelly clarkson really lose weight with protein keto gummies did kelly clarkson use a weight loss drug divinity keto labs gummies reviews do keto gummies help lose weight do the gummies work for weight loss does cbd gummies help with weight loss does keto blast gummies really work elite keto gummies holland and barrett genesis keto acv gummies weight loss support glamour rebel wilson weight loss goli gummies weight loss review how much does biolife keto gummies cost how often do you take keto gummies to lose weight how safe are the keto gummies how to cancel algarve keto gummies hydroxycut weight loss supplement mixed fruit gummies images adele singer weight loss is royal keto gummies legit is turbo keto gummies legit it works weight loss gummies janelle brown before and after weight loss jonah hill weight loss pills kelly clarkson keto gummies for sale kelly clarkson keto gummies today show 2024 keto acv gummies safe for high blood pressure keto bhb gummies side effects keto clean gummies nathalie simard keto flow gummies keto gummies affiliate program keto gummies and alcohol keto gummies destiny keto gummies for men keto lifeline acv gummies kim kardashian marilyn monroe weight loss kim kardashian weight loss daily mail kim kardashian weight loss lollipop lets keto bhb gummies melissa mccarthy weight loss photos oprah and ozempic weight loss oprah opens up about weight loss oprah vogue weight loss oprah weight loss keto diet oprah weight loss photo oprah winfrey lifetime keto gummies pictures of kelly clarkson after weight loss premier keto acv gummies review qvc weight loss gummies rapid keto acv gummies amazon rapidfit keto acv gummies review rebel wilson s new weight loss rebel wilson s weight loss pictures rebel wilson weight loss 2024 review of keto flow gummies reviews on elite keto acv gummies reviews on kickin keto gummies shark tank prohealth keto acv gummies sharon osbourne weight loss ozempic side effects of keto acv gummies simpli acv keto gummies do they work singer adele weight loss program slim keto acv gummies shark tank slim life keto gummies super health keto gummies sure slim keto gummies for sale thrive keto acv gummies canada total carbless keto gummies transformation randy jackson weight loss turbo keto gummies side effects vista keto gummies phone number vitafusion women s gummy vitamins weight loss vitamin gummies for weight loss weight loss gummies slimquick weight loss khloe kardashian weight loss natasha lyonne weight loss tammy slaton now 2024 what are the weight loss gummies on shark tank what is in bioscience keto gummies what medication did oprah take for weight loss what time of day should you take keto acv gummies where to buy gummies for weight loss acupuncture erectile dysfunction nyc advanced nx male enhancement shark tank anal fissure erectile dysfunction anxiety disorder and erectile dysfunction best sex pills to last longer buffalo penis sex pill california biotech company erectile dysfunction can atherosclerosis use cause erectile dysfunction can taking protein cause erectile dysfunction can too much sugar cause erectile dysfunction caribbean male enhancement chinese male enhancement redbox cholesterol side effects erectile dysfunction columbus laser erectile dysfunction reviews commercial for erectile dysfunction compare ed natural pills cutting diet erectile dysfunction does erectile dysfunction elite male extra enhancer erectile dysfunction army disability erectile dysfunction clearwater erectile dysfunction from stress erectile dysfunction implant cost erectile dysfunction physical therapy erectile dysfunction pics fast track for men male enhancement forta male enhancement ingredients herbalife male enhancement pills how to make your dick bigger soft levlen ed sugar pills no period little black pill for ed male anchor and make other enhancements to their tedious male enhancement drink shots male enhancement viagra pills mega mighty male enhancement natural herbs and vitamins for erectile dysfunction natural male enhancement cocktail one night love male enhancement reviews sex increase pills for female sex pills street overlord stag male enhancement pills take two birth control pills aftet unprotected sex treat erectile dysfunction at home ultimate x male performance enhancer unprotected sex day after taking morning after pill what is fast flow male enhancement what is the best sex pill for women what is the latest treatment for erectile dysfunction 2024 what is the surgery for erectile dysfunction whey protein and erectile dysfunction white lightning male enhancement women s sex pills over counter are botanical farms cbd gummies safe are cbd gummies edibles are full body cbd gummies legit are wyld cbd gummies safe best cbd gummies for anxiety without thc best rated cbd gummies for pain biolife cbd gummies review blie vibe cbd gummies bliss bites cbd gummies for sale blissbites cbd gummies bloom cbd gummies for neuropathy blue vibe cbd gummies reviews amazon blue vibe cbd gummies where to buy near me botanical farms cbd gummies buy bulk 25 mg cbd gummies can i take cbd gummies to europe can spectrum cbd gummies be taken with donepezil can you bring cbd gummies to peru can you fly in the us with cbd gummies can you give cbd gummies to children can you take cbd gummies with citalopram canna organic green cbd gummies cannabinoid plus cbd gummies cbd gummies 300mg benefits cbd gummies 800mg cbd gummies for anxiety review uk cbd gummies for copd reviews cbd gummies for insomnia reddit cbd gummies for men amazon cbd gummies for pain nature s script cbd gummies fort collins cbd gummies from happy hemp review cbd gummies help you sleep cbd gummies hemp bombs price cbd gummies of dr oz cbd gummies sex reviews cbd gummies vs cbd oils choice cbd gummies review chong s choice cbd gummies delta cbd gummies do cbd gummies interfere with other medications does cbd gummies help tinnitus does purekana cbd gummies work for tinnitus dr endo cbd gummies dr gundry cbd gummies reviews dr juan cbd gummies for diabetes dr phil and cbd gummies earthly organics cbd gummies earthmed cbd gummies for copd full specrum cbd gummies fx cbd gummies 1500mg green union cbd gummies hemp clinic cbd gummies 1000mg reviews how many mg of cbd gummies to get high is cbd gummies a narcotic is truth cbd gummies legit jgo cbd gummies 1000mg jolly cbd gummies to stop smoking just cbd gummies apple rings key life cbd gummies making cbd gummies megan kelly cbd gummies miracle nutritional products cbd gummies review mixed fruit vegan cbd gummies 300mg nature s boost cbd gummies amazon nature s heart cbd gummies non thc cbd gummies oros cbd gummies reviews paradigm cbd gummies peak power cbd gummies for hair growth phil mickelson and cbd gummies pure cbd gummies dr oz pure science lab cbd gummies purekana premium cbd gummies for quitting smoking regen cbd gummies for ed reliva cbd gummies benefits sarah relief cbd gummies serena leafz cbd gummies en francais super health cbd gummies jorge ramos swag cbd gummies 4000mg tamra cbd gummies ultr cbd gummies ultra cbd gummies para que sirve will cbd gummies show up on a urine drug screen will cbd gummies show up on drug test
shark tank ace keto acv gummies shark tank ace keto gummies shark tank activ boost keto acv gummies shark tank active keto gummies shark tank acv for keto health gummies shark tank acv keto gummies shark tank acv keto gummies episode shark tank acv keto gummies official website shark tank acv keto gummies official website reviews shark tank acv keto gummies official website shark tank update shark tank acv keto gummies official website where to buy shark tank acv keto gummies reviews shark tank acv keto gummies video shark tank acv keto gummies where to buy shark tank algarve keto gummies shark tank and keto acv gummies shark tank and keto gummies shark tank and weight loss gummies shark tank approved keto gummies shark tank approved weight loss gummies shark tank bio pure keto gummies shark tank bio science keto gummies shark tank biolyfe keto gummies shark tank biolyfe keto gummies episode shark tank bioscience keto gummies shark tank cbd gummies for weight loss shark tank diet keto gummies shark tank endorsed keto gummies shark tank endorsed weight loss gummies shark tank endorses weight loss gummies shark tank episode about weight loss gummies shark tank episode acv keto gummies shark tank episode for keto gummies shark tank episode for weight loss gummies shark tank episode gummies for weight loss shark tank episode keto acv gummies shark tank episode keto blast gummies shark tank episode keto gummies shark tank episode of keto gummies shark tank episode of weight loss gummies shark tank episode on keto gummies shark tank episode on weight loss gummies shark tank episode weight loss gummies shark tank episode weight loss gummy shark tank episode with keto acv gummies shark tank episode with keto blast gummies shark tank episode with keto gummies shark tank episode with keto gummies youtube shark tank episode with weight loss gummies shark tank episode with weight loss gummy shark tank episodes keto gummies shark tank episodes weight loss gummies shark tank fast start keto gummies shark tank gemini keto gummies shark tank genesis keto gummies shark tank go keto gummies shark tank gummie for weight loss shark tank gummie weight loss shark tank gummies for weight loss shark tank gummies for weight loss episode shark tank gummies for weight loss kelly clarkson shark tank gummies for weight loss price shark tank gummies for weight loss reviews shark tank gummies for weight loss scam shark tank gummies for weight loss where to buy shark tank gummies keto shark tank gummies weight loss shark tank gummies weight loss episode shark tank gummies weight loss kelly clarkson shark tank gummies weight loss reviews shark tank gummy bear weight loss shark tank gummy bears for weight loss shark tank gummy bears weight loss shark tank gummy for weight loss shark tank gummy s for weight loss shark tank gummy weight loss shark tank gummy weight loss episode shark tank gummy weight loss reviews shark tank healthy keto gummies shark tank impact keto gummies shark tank invest in weight loss gummies shark tank invests in weight loss gummies shark tank kelly clarkson keto gummies shark tank kelly clarkson weight loss shark tank kelly clarkson weight loss gummies shark tank keto active gummies shark tank keto acv gummies shark tank keto acv gummies a scam shark tank keto acv gummies amazon shark tank keto acv gummies episode shark tank keto acv gummies ingredients shark tank keto acv gummies legit shark tank keto acv gummies price shark tank keto acv gummies reviews shark tank keto acv gummies shark tank update shark tank keto acv gummies video shark tank keto acv gummies where to buy shark tank keto and acv gummies shark tank keto apple cider gummies shark tank keto apple cider vinegar gummies shark tank keto bhb gummies shark tank keto blast gummies shark tank keto blast gummies reviews shark tank keto clean gummies shark tank keto diet gummies shark tank keto flo gummies shark tank keto flow gummies shark tank keto genesis gummies shark tank keto gummies shark tank keto gummies amazon shark tank keto gummies brand shark tank keto gummies canada shark tank keto gummies customer service phone number shark tank keto gummies directions shark tank keto gummies episode shark tank keto gummies episode youtube shark tank keto gummies episode youtube full episode shark tank keto gummies episode youtube today shark tank keto gummies for sale shark tank keto gummies for weight loss shark tank keto gummies ingredients shark tank keto gummies kelly clarkson shark tank keto gummies near me shark tank keto gummies official website shark tank keto gummies official website reviews shark tank keto gummies official website where to buy shark tank keto gummies on amazon shark tank keto gummies phone number shark tank keto gummies price shark tank keto gummies reddit shark tank keto gummies review shark tank keto gummies reviews shark tank keto gummies reviews consumer reports shark tank keto gummies scam shark tank keto gummies show shark tank keto gummies video shark tank keto gummies video youtube shark tank keto gummies walmart shark tank keto gummies website shark tank keto gummies weight loss shark tank keto gummies where to buy shark tank keto gummies where to buy amazon shark tank keto gummies youtube shark tank keto gummy weight loss shark tank keto life gummies shark tank keto life plus gummies shark tank keto luxe acv gummies shark tank keto luxe gummies shark tank keto one gummies shark tank keto plus acv gummies shark tank keto weight loss gummies shark tank ketogenesis keto acv gummies shark tank kickin keto gummies shark tank lifeline keto acv gummies shark tank lifetime keto acv gummies shark tank lifetime keto gummies shark tank luxe keto acv gummies shark tank luxe keto gummies shark tank mineral weight loss gummies shark tank miracle weight loss gummies shark tank official keto gummies shark tank pro burn keto gummies shark tank pro fast keto acv gummies shark tank pro keto gummies shark tank products keto gummies shark tank products weight loss gummies shark tank prohealth keto acv gummies shark tank proton keto acv gummies shark tank proton keto gummies shark tank royal keto gummies shark tank s keto gummies shark tank s weight loss gummies shark tank show keto gummies shark tank show weight loss gummies shark tank simple acv keto gummies shark tank simpli acv keto gummies shark tank simply acv keto gummies shark tank sisters weight loss gummies shark tank slim candy keto gummies shark tank slim dna keto gummies shark tank speedy keto acv gummies shark tank sponsored weight loss gummies shark tank supports keto gummies shark tank sure slim keto gummies shark tank trim tummy keto gummies shark tank tru bio keto gummies shark tank truly keto gummies shark tank turbo keto gummies shark tank ultimate keto gummies shark tank vibez keto gummies shark tank video keto gummies shark tank video of keto gummies shark tank weight loss gummie shark tank weight loss gummies shark tank weight loss gummies amazon shark tank weight loss gummies brand shark tank weight loss gummies canada shark tank weight loss gummies cost shark tank weight loss gummies do they work shark tank weight loss gummies episode shark tank weight loss gummies episode youtube shark tank weight loss gummies ingredients shark tank weight loss gummies kelly clarkson shark tank weight loss gummies legit shark tank weight loss gummies name shark tank weight loss gummies official website shark tank weight loss gummies official website reviews shark tank weight loss gummies official website where to buy shark tank weight loss gummies on amazon shark tank weight loss gummies price shark tank weight loss gummies real shark tank weight loss gummies reddit shark tank weight loss gummies review shark tank weight loss gummies reviews shark tank weight loss gummies scam shark tank weight loss gummies show shark tank weight loss gummies side effects shark tank weight loss gummies video shark tank weight loss gummies video youtube shark tank weight loss gummies walmart shark tank weight loss gummies where to buy shark tank weight loss gummy shark tank weight loss gummy bears shark tank weight loss gummy episode shark tank weight loss gummy reviews shark tank weight loss gummy s shark tank weight loss gummys shark tank weight loss kelly clarkson shark tank weight loss keto gummies shark tanks keto gummies shark tanks weight loss gummies sharks keto gummies

image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Representative Offices Working Session: Vendor Accounts and Inter Offices Reconciliation

26 Aug, 2024

The Directorate of Financial Reporting & Grants, under the Department of Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission, organized an Inter-Offices Working Session from August 19th to 23rd, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. This session brings together financial services staff from ECOWAS Representative Offices across the region.

The primary objective of the meeting is to conduct inter-office reconciliations, clear long-standing advances, and update the financial books and records of the Offices.

This critical working session is very strategic and will also facilitate constructive dialogue between the Finance Directorate and the finances representatives to address specific objectives, including Inter-office reconciliations. Monthly reconciliation via financial reporting templates, Analysis of monthly schedules for inter-office and vendor accounts, Monthly reconciliation of bank statements and submission to the Commission, Regularization of advances and Practical discussions on issues raised in previous audits.

The meeting will also develop an action plan to ensure seamless closing processes and reconciliations in the future.

Mrs. Arroua Viviane FAYS, speaking on behalf of Mr. Ahmadou Oury BALDE, Director of Financial Reporting & Grants at the ECOWAS Commission, expressed her best wishes for productive and collaborative sessions. She emphasized the importance of sharing experiences to facilitate reconciliation efforts and harmonize good accounting and financial best practices across ECOWAS Representative Offices.

Mrs. FAYS also reiterated the Directorate’s commitment to ongoing efforts to reconcile financial statements with ECOWAS Representative Offices, aligning with the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS