ECOWAS Reinforces Regional Investment Promotion with Successful Conclusion of Banjul Meeting

24 Sep, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has successfully concluded the Technical Committee Meeting and CEOs of Investment Promotion Agencies in West Africa (IPAWAS), held in Banjul, The Gambia, from September 16 to 21, 2024.

This meeting marked a significant advancement towards enhancing investment promotion and economic cooperation among member states, highlighted by the validation of the IPAWAS statute as a major milestone.

The meeting was officially opened by The Gambia’s Honorable Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Hon. Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, and featured participation from key ECOWAS representatives. Notably, Miatha French the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to The Gambia, represented the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs.Massandje, while the discussions among CEOs was chaired by Madam Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Agency.

The formal ratification of the IPAWAS statute solidified its role in regional investment promotion efforts. Member states committed to enhancing the capacity and coordination of their investment agencies.