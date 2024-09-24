Engineers From Countries on the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Upbeat About the Completion of the Engineering and Financing Studies at the 21st Meeting on the Implementation of the Flagship Project

24 Sep, 2024

ECOWAS Commission, the implementing agency for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project has concluded the 21st Meeting of the Committee of Technical Experts from the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Member Countries from 16th to 20th September 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 21st Technical Experts Meeting for Project Directors, Engineers and stakeholders from the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Member Countries (CMCs) of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria, expressed satisfaction and optimism for the imminent completion of the key technical studies comprising the Detailed Design, Trade and Transport Facilitation, Spatial Development Initiative and Road Safety Audit, before end of 2024. The Committee, which is chaired by Nigeria, represented by Engr. Ebere Izunobi, Deputy Director, Highways Planning of the Federal Ministry of Works met to review all technical components, with special focus on the speedy completion of the Detailed Design Reports and Drawings for the 6-lane supranational highway.

The Technical Experts meets periodically to ensure the effective implementation of decisions of the project Ministers and provide technical advice to address technical challenges and ensure optimal design choices for the Highway Project. The Technical Experts meetings are to sustain the collective momentum of corridor countries and expedite the commencement of the construction of the supranational corridor highway.

The Committee of Technical Experts Meeting preceded the 21st Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting held in Lagos, Nigeria on 21st September, 2024, where recommendations on key project issues were presented to the Honorable Ministers for decision making and expected subsequent actions.

Participants at the 21st Technical Experts Meeting included the Directorate of Transport of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Project Preparation & Development Unit, ECOWAS Bank for Investments and Development, Corridor Countries, Development Partners and other Stakeholders including African Development Bank, the AfCFTA Secretariat, Lekki Concession Company and the African Financial Corporation (AFC).

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project is a 1,028km multinational highway initiated by the Heads of State and Government of the five (5) Corridor Countries to connect the countries and bring economic development to their citizens and the entire community. The ECOWAS Commission is the Executing Agency, through its Directorate of Transport, until the operationalization of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority which is the supranational body that has been mandated to construct, manage, and operate the corridor for and on behalf of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

The technical and preparatory studies for the project are being financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), ECOWAS Commission and the European Union. The Corridor Countries also contributed to the preparatory studies.