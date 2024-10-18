ECOWAS Peace Fund Technical Committee Convenes to Review Project Proposals

18 Oct, 2024

The ECOWAS Peace Fund convened a Technical Committee meeting on Wednesday 16th October, 2024 in Abuja, capital of the Federal republic of Nigeria, to evaluate project proposals submitted for potential funding.

The committee, comprising representatives from the Office of the President of ECOWAS Commission and various Directorates including Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Political Affairs, Education and Science, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Legal Affairs, Budget and Treasury, Financial Reporting and Grants, Early Warning and External Relations, gathered to assess the alignment of the proposals with the operational windows of the Peace Fund.

The primary objective of this meeting is to ensure that the proposed projects contribute to the goals outlined in the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework. The review process is crucial in determining which projects best support peacebuilding, conflict prevention and regional stability across West Africa.

This technical assessment is a key step in the strategic management of the Peace Fund, as it ensures that funded initiatives are both impactful and aligned with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050: “ECOWAS of the people, peace and prosperity for all” and broader goals for peace and security in the region.