ECOWAS ORGANIZES SEMINAR TO ACCELERATE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TAX TRANSITION IN WEST AFRICA

Abuja, July 15-16, 2021 – The ECOWAS Commission through the West African Tax Transition Support Programme (PATF) has organized a two (2) day awareness seminar on the implemenation of tax reforms in the region. The seminar was to enlighten participants on the activities of PATF and the role of main actors at Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) and West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) Commissions towards achieving the objectives of the programme. Prior to the commencement of the seminar, a high-level visit of the UEMOA and ECOWAS Commissions was made to mobilize the Nigerian authorities around PATF activities in the region.

In his opening address, the representative of the Commissioner, Economic Policy and Internal Taxation Mr. Habasso Traore, UEMOA Commission welcomed both physical and virtual participants to the seminar. He said that “West African Tax Transition Support Programme (PATF) is a new programme funded by the European Union delegation for the benefit of UEMOA, ECOWAS and Member States”. He highlighted the four main objectives of the programme as improving management of domestic taxation, strengthen the regional fight against fraud and tax evasion, optimizing the institutional capacity of UEMOA, ECOWAS and Member States and promoting public debate on domestic taxation in partnership with civil society, private society and the academia. He said the seminar will focus on the sharing the first results of PATF as well as the current status of reforms being carried out through PATF in Nigeria, Liberia and Guinea Bissau.

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Mohammed Nami, lauded the objectives of PATF towards accelerating the tax reforms in the region. He noted that the establishment of the steering committee has been instrumental to the development of strategies for better increase in domestic revenue and improved VAT management. He stated the the programmme when fully implemented will also lead the improvement in the management of tax expenditures and the establishment of a common system for sharing tax information in a bid to create a regional platform. He enjoined participants at the seminar to come out with innovation, realistic and feasible recommendations.

The seminar which ends on Friday 16th July 2021 will feature presentations, discussions and information exchanges among participants drawn from ECOWAS Member State and Mauritania towards enhancing the successful implementation of the programme.