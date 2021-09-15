ECOWAS Leaders to meet in Accra on the Political Situation in Guinea

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Guinea. The Summit will hold in Accra, on September 16, 2021.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held a Virtual Extraordinary Summit on September 8, 2021, on the political situation in Guinea. After the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to access the situation and report back to the Heads of State.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation during the Extraordinary Summit.