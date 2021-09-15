Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Leaders to meet in Accra on the Political Situation in Guinea.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Leaders to meet in Accra on the Political Situation in Guinea

ECOWAS Leaders to meet in Accra on the Political Situation in Guinea

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Guinea. The Summit will hold in Accra, on September 16, 2021.

 

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held a Virtual Extraordinary Summit on September 8, 2021, on the political situation in Guinea. After the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to access the situation and report back to the Heads of State.

 

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation during the Extraordinary Summit.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Logistics Concept.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Tender For the review of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Force Generation Concept.
14 Sep 2021 - 23 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding for the production and printing of the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s 2022 diaries and calendars
09 Sep 2021 - 11 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition
01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas
21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH
18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016