ECOWAS LAUNCHES SCHOOL CLUBS IN THE GAMBIA TO STRENGTHEN REGIONAL INTEGRATION AND YOUTH ENGAGEMENT

06 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has officially launched the ECOWAS School Clubs in The Gambia on 3 July 2026, as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering regional integration, promoting civic responsibility, and empowering young people to become active participants in the development of West Africa.

The launch took place during a stakeholder dialogue held in Kololi, bringing together government officials, educators, students, civil society organisations, media representatives, and development partners to discuss the vital role of youth in advancing the ECOWAS Vision of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated region.

Representing the Government of The Gambia, the Honourable Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Ismaila CEESAY, described the establishment of the ECOWAS School Clubs as a strategic initiative that will help young people better understand the ideals of regional integration while strengthening their commitment to community and regional development. He emphasised that meaningful regional integration can only be achieved when citizens, particularly the youth, understand and actively support the vision and objectives of ECOWAS.

Participants also benefited from insightful presentations and discussions on regional integration, youth participation, peacebuilding, and active citizenship. Veteran statesman Hon. Halifa Sallah underscored the importance of critical thinking and media literacy, encouraging young people to resist misinformation and embrace evidence-based knowledge as a foundation for responsible citizenship.

The ECOWAS School Clubs will serve as platforms for promoting civic leadership, cultural exchange, peaceful dialogue, and greater awareness of ECOWAS programmes and opportunities among students. Through these clubs, young people will be equipped with the knowledge and skills required to contribute meaningfully to regional cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.

The initiative forms part of the broader ECOWAS Field Awareness Campaign, which seeks to bring the Community closer to its citizens by enhancing public understanding of ECOWAS policies, programmes, and achievements while encouraging greater youth participation in the regional integration process. The Commission remains committed to investing in young people as drivers of innovation, unity, and sustainable development across the West African region.