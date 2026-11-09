ECOWAS IS LAUNCHING AND INAUGURATING THE REGIONAL STEERING COMMITTEE FOR THE REGIONAL RICE RESILIENT VALUE CHAINS PROGRAMME (REWARD)- TO ACCELERATE FOOD SOVEREIGNTY IN WEST AFRICA

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), is officially launching the Regional Rice Resilient Value Chains Development Programme (REWARD) on 11 November 2026 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The high-level regional event will bring together political leaders, policymakers, development partners, technical institutions, research institutions and private sector stakeholders to advance a coordinated regional response to food insecurity and reduce West Africa’s dependence on rice imports.

Supported by the African Development Bank, REWARD is a flagship regional investment programme valued at approximately US$650 million, covering all ECOWAS Member States and the AES. Aligned with the 2023 Dakar 2 Summit Declaration, National Rice Development Strategies (NRDS), the Regional Rice Roadmap (2025–2035), and the National Rice Investment Action Plans (NRIAPs), the programme seeks to strengthen rice production and processing, improve value chain competitiveness, build resilience to climate and market shocks, and accelerate regional rice self-sufficiency.

ECOWAS will lead Component 3 of the programme, focusing on regional/national policy and regulatory reforms, technical assistance, and strengthened regional coordination. Key priorities include harmonizing rice-related policies, improving the regional regulatory environment for agricultural inputs, and establishing digital-based monitoring systems linked to the ECOWAS Rice Observatory (ERO). Working closely with AfricaRice and other partners, ECOWAS will support a more coherent policy environment and stronger mechanisms for monitoring progress and informing evidence-based decisions across Member States. The ECOWAS envelope for the grant is valued at USD 12million for a period of five years.

The first day of the event will feature the official launch ceremony, institutional commitment, presentations on the overall REWARD programme and ECOWAS-led Component 3, and a formal declaration of the programme’s regional implementation phase. The ceremony will underscore the shared commitment of ECOWAS, the AfDB, Member States and development partners to transforming the regional rice sector.

The second day, 12 November, will focus on technical coordination and implementation. It will include the first meeting of the REWARD Project Steering Committee for the ECOWAS-led component, providing a platform to review the implementation plan, clarify institutional responsibilities, strengthen coordination and reporting arrangements, and agree on immediate priorities and follow-up actions.

The launch is expected to strengthen political and institutional ownership, reinforce partnerships, and establish a common framework for translating regional commitments into measurable results. It will also provide an opportunity to identify complementary financing and technical collaboration to accelerate implementation across participating countries.

The ECOWAS leadership, through its ECOWAS Rice Agenda with the REWARD Programme, is reaffirming its commitment to regional food sovereignty, resilient agricultural value chains and deeper market integration. The programme represents an important step toward building a competitive West African rice economy that creates opportunities for farmers, processors, agribusinesses and young people while improving access to affordable, quality rice for the region’s growing population.