ECOWAS hosts workshop to enhance intra-regional tourism and harmonize regulatory frameworks

19 Dec, 2024

In a landmark effort to elevate the tourism sector and build the capacity of Tourism officials and regulators to be able to identify and work with the visions and strategies that promote ECOWAS intra-regional tourism as well as the holistic understanding of policies, standards and instruments that shape Tourism.

The Directorate of Private Sector of ECOWAS, under the leadership of Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje TOURE-LITSE represented by Dr Tony Luka ELUMELU, Ag Director Private Sector convened a four-day workshop to strengthen regional cooperation, networking opportunities, improved capacity building and the operationalization of the intraregional tourism within the region. He stated that this workshop aims to foster a harmonized regulatory framework to propel tourism to new heights and build a sustainable foundation for growth and unparalleled regional collaboration, furthermore, by integrating tourism into the AfCFTA’s trade-in services agenda, ECOWAS envisions a future where West Africa proudly stands as a premier tourism destination to promote regional integration, foster innovation and drive economic resilience across the Member States.

Held from 16th to 19th December 2024, Abuja, the meeting seeks to achieve these outcomes; improved compliance with tourism regulations and policies, enhanced regional tourism cooperation and capacity building to implement the ECOTOUR 19-29.